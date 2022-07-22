2022 Preparing for Fantasy Football: Rankings, NFL Rookies, Strategy, Top 150 Players from Unbiased Experts

Denver is now six years away from Peyton Manning at the helm, but the acquisition of veteran quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason makes the Broncos direct contenders again. Wilson threw at least 20 touchdown passes in his last 10 seasons with the Seahawks, winning over 10 games eight times. Denver continues to build his attack around Wilson, so should he be one of your 2022 Fantasy football picks?

Three of the last four quarterbacks to switch teams after hitting at least 250 touchdowns with their previous team have won the Super Bowl. Could Wilson be considered one of the 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, or is he one of the players to avoid while preparing for the 2022 Fantasy Football draw? Whether you’re looking for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific rankings that can help you identify potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, make sure you see what the SportsLine team has to say.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs and RJ White, this is an indispensable guide for any Fantasy player preparing to snake, auction or best balls. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes’ monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him to consistently provide accurate rankings in every position. He has proven to be one of the most accurate Fantasy rankers in the country in recent years, posting the eighth most accurate results of the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

White is SportsLine’s #1 NFL pundit since 2017, getting his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café, and other sites before joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge advantage in your competition.

Top 2022 Fantasy Football Picks

The Fantasy Football concept bible contains 2022 Fantasy Football breakouts you should know before hitting the clock, including:

RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills: Buffalo selected Cook at the end of the second round because the Bills were trying to upgrade in that position. Cook is one of the most versatile young running backs in the NFL, finishing fifth in Pro Football Focus and earning numbers in his draft class. Last year, he picked up 27 of 30 goals for 274 yards with Georgia, including 112 in the College Football Playoff against Michigan.

“Cook projects the same way as Tony Pollard and can be done one or two rounds later,” Gibbs told SportsLine. “Unlike Pollard, Cook brings the ambiguity of a rookie – there’s room for his role to grow. If you’re looking for a positive mid-to-late round RB in PPR formats, Cook is my man.”

WR David Bell, Cleveland Browns: He is expected to have an immediate impact on Cleveland this season, after drawing attention during off-season practice. Bell finished his Purdue career with 232 receptions for 2,946 yards a total of 29 games. He also scored 21 touchdowns, earning him a high ceiling as one of 2022 Fantasy football picks. The rookie was drafted to replace Jarvis Landry, so he should be getting a lot of goals this season.

“Being appointed as Landry’s replacement is probably as lucrative for a landing site as Bell could have realistically expected,” Gibbs said. “The Browns have a ton of vacant close range targets up for grabs with Landry and Austin Hooper no longer around, and Bell should have every opportunity to take in a lot of that.”Download the full Fantasy concept guide on SportsLine.

