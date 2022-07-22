Emma Raducanu’s Espys Award sparks response from Ash Barty

Fans were frustrated after US Open winner Emma Raducanu (pictured right) won the ESPYS Award for Best Tennis Player from Aussie Ash Barty (pictured left) and Iga Swiatek. (Getty images)

Teen tennis sensation Emma Raducanu stunned the sports world to win her first grand slam title in 2021, but her prize at the ESPYS has some questioning the blunt of Ash Barty and Iga Swiatek.

Raducanu became a superstar at the end of 2021, becoming the first player ever to win the US Open as a qualifier.

Since her breakthrough, the 19-year-old struggles with form after breaking up with some coaches as she continues to search for that elusive spark that propelled her to the pinnacle of the sport.

As a result, she exited the Australia Open, French Open and Wimbledon in the second round in 2022.

Despite her battle for form, the ESPY Sports Awards named her Female Tennis Player of the Year.

She was in braces against Barty, World No.1 Swiatek and US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez.

The ESPYS Tennis Player of the Year award is a vote of the fans, but many clearly believed that Raducanu’s stellar US Open campaign was enough to win her over.

However, this did not sit well with many tennis fans who have outdone the voters for Barty and Swiatek’s rejection.

Barty won Wimbledon and the Aus Open since June last year and was dominant World No.1 before announcing her shocking retirement in February.

Swiatek has since taken over the world number 1 ranking, won and recently surpassed Roland Garros Venus and Serena Williams’ undefeated runs to record a 37-game winning streak.

While Raducanu has recently admitted that she is still new to the Tour and learning along the way, the blunt attitude of arguably the two best tennis players of the past year had enraged some fans.

Others pointed out that the award was a voice of fans and that Raducanu has been causing a stir over the past year.

Regardless of the debate, Raducanu is poised to defend her US Open trophy after one of the best breakthrough years for a tennis player in quite some time.

The other tennis award went to Rafa Nadal who won the ESPY for best men’s tennis player.

The Spaniard returned from six months without tennis to win the Australian Open in 2022, before taking his 14th Roland Garros title.

Nadal now tops the all-time grand slam list with 22 titles.

Ash Barty stops sporty comeback

Barty recently put an end to speculation that she could return to professional sport, which has followed her since she retired from tennis while still ranked as the world’s number 1.

She has been spotted on the golf course a number of times in recent months, play in the Icons Series event in the United States and appeared in St Andrews to cheer on Cameron Smith at The Open Championship.

But in an interview with 101.9 The Fox Melbournes Fif, Fev and Nick on Monday, Barty put the speculation firmly in bed and made the shocking revelation that she will never play professional sports again.

You guys just can’t accept that I don’t want to play a professional sport anymore, Barty said in response to a question from Brendan Fevola.

I like golf, it’s a hobby of mine. It won’t be my profession, I don’t intend to make it my profession, but I hack about once a week if I can – and I play out four of them.

There is no need, there is no desire for me to play professional sports, especially golf. I love it when going for a walk with my girlfriends and friends, but yeah, not for me.

