Sports
Emma Raducanu’s Espys Award sparks response from Ash Barty
Teen tennis sensation Emma Raducanu stunned the sports world to win her first grand slam title in 2021, but her prize at the ESPYS has some questioning the blunt of Ash Barty and Iga Swiatek.
Raducanu became a superstar at the end of 2021, becoming the first player ever to win the US Open as a qualifier.
WOW: Novak Djokovic saga takes huge turn after staggering visa backflip
‘CAN NOT BELIEVE IT’: Fans in rage over Venus and Serena Williams news
Since her breakthrough, the 19-year-old struggles with form after breaking up with some coaches as she continues to search for that elusive spark that propelled her to the pinnacle of the sport.
As a result, she exited the Australia Open, French Open and Wimbledon in the second round in 2022.
Despite her battle for form, the ESPY Sports Awards named her Female Tennis Player of the Year.
She was in braces against Barty, World No.1 Swiatek and US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez.
The ESPYS Tennis Player of the Year award is a vote of the fans, but many clearly believed that Raducanu’s stellar US Open campaign was enough to win her over.
However, this did not sit well with many tennis fans who have outdone the voters for Barty and Swiatek’s rejection.
Barty won Wimbledon and the Aus Open since June last year and was dominant World No.1 before announcing her shocking retirement in February.
Swiatek has since taken over the world number 1 ranking, won and recently surpassed Roland Garros Venus and Serena Williams’ undefeated runs to record a 37-game winning streak.
While Raducanu has recently admitted that she is still new to the Tour and learning along the way, the blunt attitude of arguably the two best tennis players of the past year had enraged some fans.
Others pointed out that the award was a voice of fans and that Raducanu has been causing a stir over the past year.
Regardless of the debate, Raducanu is poised to defend her US Open trophy after one of the best breakthrough years for a tennis player in quite some time.
The other tennis award went to Rafa Nadal who won the ESPY for best men’s tennis player.
The Spaniard returned from six months without tennis to win the Australian Open in 2022, before taking his 14th Roland Garros title.
Nadal now tops the all-time grand slam list with 22 titles.
Ash Barty stops sporty comeback
Barty recently put an end to speculation that she could return to professional sport, which has followed her since she retired from tennis while still ranked as the world’s number 1.
She has been spotted on the golf course a number of times in recent months, play in the Icons Series event in the United States and appeared in St Andrews to cheer on Cameron Smith at The Open Championship.
But in an interview with 101.9 The Fox Melbournes Fif, Fev and Nick on Monday, Barty put the speculation firmly in bed and made the shocking revelation that she will never play professional sports again.
You guys just can’t accept that I don’t want to play a professional sport anymore, Barty said in response to a question from Brendan Fevola.
I like golf, it’s a hobby of mine. It won’t be my profession, I don’t intend to make it my profession, but I hack about once a week if I can – and I play out four of them.
There is no need, there is no desire for me to play professional sports, especially golf. I love it when going for a walk with my girlfriends and friends, but yeah, not for me.
click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/tennis-2022-emma-raducanus-espys-award-sparks-ash-barty-backlash-223237686.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]te: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- 20 best reusable coffee mugs, travel mugs and tumblers of 2022: Vogue editors reveal their favorite picks July 21, 2022
- US House passes bill protecting access to contraception | Civil Rights News July 21, 2022
- Shonka Dukureh dead: ‘Elvis’ actor and singer was 44 July 21, 2022
- Trump wanted to resume speech agreeing to transfer power to Biden July 21, 2022
- Ray of hope for our citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets on President-elect Draupadi Murmu July 21, 2022