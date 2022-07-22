Full Coachella Valley Firebirds Schedule Released





It’s starting to get real now. The American Hockey League revealed its full regular season schedule on Thursday, including the Coachella Valley Firebirds for the first time. The desert professional hockey team, an affiliate of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, officially became the 32nd franchise this year, playing its first game on October 16. That game will be played on the road against the Calgary Heat. The Firebirds opening schedule includes 72 games from October to April. The Firebirds’ first home game is scheduled for December 18, when the 10,000-seat Acrisure Arena under construction will be ready for play. They will play a total of 32 home games from the opener to April 12. If desert fans don’t want to wait until December 18 to see the Firebirds, there are some nearby road game options for that. The Firebirdsplay at the San Diego Gulls on November 26 and December 16, and at the Bakersfield Condors on December 10. They don’t play in Ontario, the closest AHL opponent, until January 21. More:Meet Ian McKinnon, he’s ready to soar as one of the original Coachella Valley Firebirds The Firebirds schedule is full of home games due to the arena’s expected opening date in mid-December. They will play 22 games for their home opener and 18 of those will be underway, with four “home games” in Seattle. That includes a 16-game road trip from November 4 to December 16. The Firebirds are part of the 10-team Pacific Division and nearly all of their games are played against the other nine teams. Those teams include the Ontario Reign, the San Diego Gulls, the Bakersfield Condors, the San Jose Barracuda, the Colorado Eagles, the Abbotsford Canucks, the Henderson Silver Knights, the Roadrunners, the San Jose Barracuda, and the Calgary Heat. The only teams outside of the Pacific Division to play the Firebirds are the Central Division’s Iowa Wild and Texas Stars. The trip to Iowa on January 26 and 28 will be the team’s furthest destination. So even though there are 32 AHL teams, the Firebirds will only play against 11 in the regular season, which is a normal facet of the AHL schedule. The Firebirds don’t shy away from vacation. Coachella Valley plays Thanksgiving night in Calgary and New Year’s Eve in San Jose. Single tickets for the upcoming season will only be on sale in November. Season tickets are now on sale. Coachella Valley Firebirds 2022-23 Schedule The complete Coachella Valley Firebirds schedule. Games to be played in the desert at Acrisure Arena marked with a *. (S) means the game is played in Seattle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.desertsun.com/story/sports/hockey/2022/07/21/american-hockey-league-full-coachella-valley-firebirds-schedule-released/10118674002/

