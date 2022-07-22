IPL franchise owners buy all six teams in South Africa’s new T20 cricket league





New Delhi:Six Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners have won bids for the six teams in Cricket South Africa (CSA)’s upcoming 2023 T20 competition. Reliance Industries Limited, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, Royals Sports Group, JSW Sports, Sun TV and RPSG Sports Private Limited are the six IPL team owners who won the bids. “The six franchisees for the South African T20 competition have been confirmed after a rigorous process in recent months, the CSA confirmed Wednesday in a statement. Inspired by the IPL format, CSA T-20 is one of the many cricket leagues emerging around the world. Reliance Industries Limited, owner of Mumbai Indians, IPL’s most successful team to date, bought the franchise in Newlands, Cape Town, while JSW Sports, owners of Delhi Capitals in IPL, took home Pretoria. We are excited to bring the fearless and entertaining cricket of Mumbai Indians to South Africa, a country that loves cricket as much as we do in India. South Africa has a strong sporting ecosystem and we look forward to exploring the strength and potential of this partnership. Nita Ambani, director of Reliance Industries and one of the owners of Mumbai Indians, is quoted as said. Chennai Super Kings Sports Limited bought the Johannesburg franchise with the highest bid in the informal auction. Meanwhile, the owners of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sun TV, bought the franchise from Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth). In recent years, we have been evaluating new opportunities around the world. We felt that this T-20 competition in South Africa will be very competitive and it’s a great opportunity for us to give back to the sport. It would also help us spot new talent, Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan has been quoted as saying: proverb. RPSG Sports and Royals Sports Group have their teams based in Kingsmead, Durban and Boland Park, Paarl respectively. Graeme Smith head of CSA T-20 The statement from the CSAs too saidThe open bidding process, managed by Deloitte Corporate Finance, attracted more than 29 entities that expressed interest in owning a franchise worldwide. More than 10 locations were made available for interested bidders to own a franchise and all 10 of them received expressions of interest. Former South African captain Graeme Smith was announced on Tuesday as the head of the CSAs T20 competition. “I am very committed to South African cricket and happy to serve the game to the best of my ability. I am excited about the opportunity to deliver the new league, which I believe will be a highly competitive product, one that can bring much needed investment into play and open up new opportunities for players around the world and, more importantly yet, for our homegrown SA talent, said Smith. The IPL is currently one of the most valuable sports leagues in the world, with its streaming and TV rights for the next five years sale at Rs 48,390 crore. Experts have Remarkd that the interest of IPL owners in CSA T-20 will only increase the brand value of the franchise. Also read:Loss of IPL streaming rights could cost Disney+ about 20 million subscribers

