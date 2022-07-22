New Virginia football coach Tony Elliott focuses on the heart





Reply to this story Remark Tony Elliott of CHARLOTTE Virginia arrived at ACC football media day wearing custom sneakers in school colors with a heart painted on the outsoles, a reminder of the message he continues to pass on to his players in his first job as head coach. The word has special meaning for Elliott, who leaned much more on will than on skill when he was a walk-on wide receiver at Clemson, where he most recently served as offensive coordinator for the ACC’s main force. So important is determination to Elliott that at his first team meeting in Charlottesville, he distilled the program’s mission into a mantra that emphasizes the heart as the Cavaliers begin their final season in the Coastal Division before the ACC expands its two-division structure next year. dissolves. Serve the heart, not the talent, Elliott said Thursday. That’s a phrase that is sometimes said in Clemson, but it came from me in a dedication, but it goes even deeper than that. As a player, I played from my heart because I wasn’t as talented as everyone else. You can’t measure your heart, but I wanted to create an environment where you can articulate what it means to have a heart. ACC Commissioner Says Competition Is Trying To Close The Gap With Big Ten And SEC The philosophy particularly resonated with some of the more experienced players who returned this season, including wide receiver Keytaon Thompson. The sixth-year student and Elliott have become a close bond, in part because they share the bond of having played in the same position. But Thompson immediately went to Elliott after repeated stories of how he had overcome obstacles in his personal life to reach the highest level of the sport. Thompson has been through much of the same on the field; he has played three positions since transferring from Mississippi state. He is settling permanently at wide receiver this season as part of a powerful group that includes Dontayvion Wicks, who set the school record in one season last season, and Lavel Davis Jr., a six-foot-tall junior who missed last season with a ACL injury. One of the first things he mentioned was serving your heart, not your talent, and that meant a lot to me, Thompson said. I could see he meant it and it was real. Many coaches across the country would totally ignore someone if their talent was lacking. I don’t see any of that with Coach Elliott. Cavaliers fifth-year senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong developed a similar relationship with Elliott as he learned a new playbook. The record-setting left-hander is set to lead an offense more akin to a professional style as opposed to spread or pace that has become popular in the college game. Armstrong holds virtually every meaningful pass record in school history, falling 144 yards short of the ACC’s single-season stroke record, set by Clemsons Deshaun Watson in 2016. Armstrong would almost certainly have set a record had he been able to play in the season-closing Fenway Bowl, but the Cavaliers withdrew due to cases of coronavirus in their locker room. Although this is his first year of head coaching, he understands everything, Armstrong said. We have great leaders, I think. We have a lot of older guys who can get his message across to our team and also hold our teammates accountable through us. I think that’s a huge deal. He has preached that much to us. Elliott took over after Bronco Mendenhall stepped down at the end of last season. The stunning announcement came a week after the Cavaliers lost to Virginia Tech, 29-24, at Scott Stadium, the 17th time in 18 encounters that they have failed to capture the Commonwealth Cup. Army-Navy games to be played in five northeastern locations over the next five seasons A week later, Cavaliers Athletic Director Carla Williams hired Elliott, a captain during his senior season at Clemson, where Tigers Coach Dabo Swinney was his position coach in 2003. He was officially introduced on December 13. Elliott has been a member of the Swinneys staff for the past 11 seasons and was elevated to assistant head coach and solo offensive coordinator in 2021. He was co-offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2020 and running backs coach from 2011 to 2020. Since Elliott became co-offensive coordinator, the Tigers have led or been second in the ACC in total offense five times. In 2017, Elliot received the Frank Broyles Award as the best assistant coach in college football. I told him to take the job, Swinney said. I told him this is the right one. I felt he was a good fit for Virginia, and I felt Virginia was a good fit for Tony and his family. He has turned down several key positions over the years, but I felt Virginia was the right person for him. As for how prepared he is, he is incredibly prepared.

