ATP Tour Returns to Barnes Tennis Center for San Diego Open in September

Men’s professional tennis is coming back to San Diego. Tournament officials have announced that the 2022 San Diego Open ATP 250 tournament will be played September 17-25 at Barnes Tennis Center, 4490 W Point Loma Blvd, San Diego, CA 92107. After last year’s well-attended inaugural tournament, which sold out for the final four days of the event, tournament director Ryan Redondo and tournament partner Southern California Tennis Association Foundation teamed up with the ATP to bring the tournament back to San Diego in 2022. It feels great to bring the San Diego Open ATP 250 back to Barnes Tennis Center and give sports fans the chance to see professional men’s tennis at the highest level, said Redondo, who also serves as CEO and General Manager of Youth Tennis San Diego/ barnes. tennis center. With our Men’s ATP Tour 250 tournament taking place in September and the Women’s WTA Tour 500 event scheduled for October 8-16, it’s unprecedented. Never before in the history of the sport in San Diego has anything like this been achieved, Redondo added. The 2022 San Diego Open ATP 250 tournament will have a 28-player singles main draw and 16-team doubles. The event offers a total of $612,000 in prize money and tournament champions will receive 250 Pepperstone ATP ranking points. The city of San Diego will become the fifth city in the United States to host ATP Tour and WTA Tour tournaments in 2022, alongside Indian Wells, California, Miami, Cincinnati, and Washington. Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP president, said: As a global sport, we continue to manage the impact of the pandemic. Event cancellations are an unfortunate reality and we wish our affected tournament members and fans the best. At the same time, it is incredibly encouraging that many major cities such as San Diego are hosting ATP Tour tennis this season. This shows the strong international interest in our product and confirms the agile approach we have taken in responding to rapidly changing circumstances. We would like to thank everyone involved in this process and look forward to an exciting second half of the season. The main tournaments start on Monday, September 19. The tournament will be concluded on Sunday 25 September with the singles and doubles championships. There is also a qualifying draw for 16 players with qualifying rounds scheduled for Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 September. Four qualifiers advance to the main draw. According to tournament officials, additional event information regarding ticket sales, ball children, volunteer opportunities and the field will be announced in the coming weeks leading up to the September tournament. The Southern California Tennis Association Foundation is proud to bring the ATP Tour to San Diego in September. It will complement the San Diego Open WTA 500 event in October and provide inspiration for the youth of San Diego, said Linda Milan, executive director of the SCTA Foundation. The Foundation’s mission is to provide equal tennis opportunities to young players regardless of age, gender, ability or economic background. That professional tennis players from around the world compete in San Diego demonstrates this and will fuel our children’s desire to succeed, Milan said. Norway’s Casper Ruud captured the men’s singles title at last year’s inaugural San Diego Open ATP 250 with an impressive 6-0, 6-2 win over Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie. In the men’s doubles championship, Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain took a thrilling 7-6 (2), 3-6, 10-5 victory over Filip Polasek of Slovakia and John Peers of Australia.





