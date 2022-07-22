



Maybe it was David Quinn’s job to lose? Even before Mike Grier was officially introduced as the new GM of San Jose Sharks earlier this month, Pierre LeBrun said Quinn would be Grier’s choice as Sharks head coach. SPECULATION: If Grier Sharks becomes GM, will David Quinn be head coach? That possibility looks set to become a reality, with Elliotte Friedman reporting this afternoon that the San Jose Sharks are “targeting David Quinn as the next head coach.” SJ targets David Quinn as the next head coach. Apparently Mike Vellucci (PIT) and Spencer Carbery (TOR) were finalists. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 21, 2022 There is a clear Boston University connection between Quinn and Grier, although they didn’t skate there together: Grier played at BU from 1993-96, while Quinn played there from 1984-88. Quinn, 55, most recently served as the head coach of the New York Rangers, leading the team to a 2018-21 record of 96-87-25. The Rangers failed to make the playoffs in each of Quinn’s three seasons behind the bench. From 2013-2018 Quinn was the bank boss for Boston University leading the team to a more robust 100-59-20 record. In 2015, he was named Hockey East Coach of the Year. His experience is beyond question: In a coaching career spanning nearly 30 years, Quinn was also the head coach of the US 2022 Olympic men’s ice hockey team, the 2022 US World Championships team, the AHL’s Lake Erie Monsters and in the USNTDP program, and an associate or assistant coach for multiple U.S. Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship teams, the Colorado Avalanche, BU, University of Nebraska-Omaha, and Northeastern University. He was named USA Hockey Development Coach of the Year in 2003 and won the 2009 NCAA Championship as the Associate Head Coach of the BU. Quinn has a reputation for being an excellent communicator and teacher for the San Jose Sharks. Mike Grier said last week that he wanted to finish his coaching quest quickly, and he’s a man of his word. Last Thursday hetold San Jose Barracuda announcer Nick Nollenberger during the scrimmage of the San Jose Sharks development camp. We have to get through the interviews and the search for coaches, hopefully we can finish that in the next week to 10 days. Looks like we’re now waiting for an official announcement from the Sharks. As for the other candidates, Friedman confirms San Jose Hockey Now’s report that Toronto Maple Leafs assistant head coach Spencer Carbery was interviewed for the position. Friedman added that Pittsburgh Penguins’ assistant coach Mike Vellucci was also a finalist. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now reported that Boston Bruins assistant head coach Joe Sacco was interviewed. SJHN also reported that Chicago Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky was in the mix. SOURCE: Spencer interviewed Carbery for Sharks Head Coach REPORT: Sacco will interview for Sharks Head Coach SOURCE: Ryan Warsofsky interviewed for Sharks Head Coach More on this story as it develops. Welcome to your new home for the latest news, analysis and opinions from San Jose Sharks. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our content for members of Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.

