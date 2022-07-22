Indian Cricket Team Fan Waits 2 Hours To Meet India Star Shreyas Iyer In Trinidad Ahead Of 1st IND vs WI ODI





A fan of the India National Cricket Team braved the rain and waited two hours to meet the Indian middle-class batsman and the skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Shreyas Iyer, in Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday. India National Cricket Team is currently in Trinidad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies National Cricket Team. The first game of the series will be played on Friday, July 22 at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. ICC Teams Ranking | ICC Player Ranking Star India players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami are all equipped for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies. Meanwhile, the Indian ODI team is led by veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan in the series against the West Indies. Also, the Shikhar Dhawan and Co. indoors, prior to the first game, in their first training session because of the rain. Watch: Team India Fan Waits Two Hours To Meet Shreyas Iyer A big fan of Shreyas Iyer, Shizara, India National Cricket Team’s leading striker, waited 2 hours to meet the star batter and got his autograph in a miniature bat after India’s first practice session on Wednesday. “I would have loved to see Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, but I’m going to Brian Lara Stadium to get those autographs,” she said in a video that journalist Vimal Kumar posted to his YouTube channel. Speaking of training, India’s stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan, along with Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Arshdeep Singh and Sanju Samson, were sweated out in the nets. Shreyas Iyer, who struggles a lot with short balls, was seen hitting the nets against the short throws for a long time. Also Read: IND vs WI: BCCI Shells INR 3.5 cr for Indian teams Flight from UK to West Indies Get all cricket match predictions and fantasy tips – CLICK HERE Cricket Match Prediction | T20 World Cup Match Prediction | Today Match Fantasy Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips | Cricket news and updates | Cricket Live Score

