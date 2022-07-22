Ohio State’s five-star safety and football priority Caleb Downs announced his commitment on Wednesday





COLUMBUS, Ohio Ohio State footballs will learn on Wednesday whether it has landed a much-needed impact player for the back of its future defense. Hoschton (Georgia) Mill Creek safety Caleb Downs has announced that he will make his commitment known on Wednesday. The top-ranked safety in the 2023 class is ranked No. 12 overall in the 247 Sports composition and has been a priority OSU target for months. Ohio State coach Ryan Day was unable to discuss Downs by name at a meeting of Columbus-area business leaders in May. But in explaining the importance of a robust infrastructure for name, image and likeness, Day said business opportunities would be a factor in their recruiting the number 1 security in the country. Recently, Steve Wiltfong, 247 Sports’ national recruiting analyst, made a crystal ball prediction for Downs to Alabama. If that comes true, it will be the third example in two years of first-rate safety given the Buckeyes but choosing to go elsewhere. Xavier Nwankpa (Iowa) and Zion Branch (USC) did so as the number 53 and 58 players respectively in 2021. Both could play against OSU in the Big Ten from 2024. Ohio State also finished second on some key linebacker goals when Troy Bowles picked Georgia and Tackett Curtis committed to USC. While the class of 2023 remains #1 nationally, Alabama is going through a customary late summer wave. The state of Ohio has Sonny Styles, the No. 20 player in the 2022 class, enrolling this summer after a reclassification. It also has pledges from Lakota Wests Malik Hartford and Cocoa, Floridas Cedrick Hawkins for the 2023 class. Projected starters Ronnie Hickman and Josh Proctor are expected to leave after this season. Kourt Williams and Cameron Martinez, though promising reserves, will enter their third season this fall. OSU has understandably sought an infusion of star power for the back of the secondary. New coordinator Jim Knowles has described a safety defense and Downs looms as a potentially fundamental part of a championship defense. Day may be on his way back from Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis when he learns whether that piece is coming to Columbus or not. – Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more. If you or a loved one has questions and would like to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 . More Buckeyes Coverage SEC power could end dream of 12-team playoff: Survivor Show 2025 CB Delane gets a lot of attention without a national ranking OSU’s Most Intriguing 2022 B1G Matchup Besides The Game? podcast Stroud and the Top of Most Influential Buckeyes List: Podcast Jackson steps into pass rush legacy with number 97 uni Burkes Piece Of $550,000 Approval Deal Could Send A Message To Potential Clients Why OSU Is The Most Wanted College Soccer Program In The Country: Pod Will Big Ten influence the play-off expansion debate? The perfect CFP committee, from Kirk Herbstreit to Bo Jackson: Pod

