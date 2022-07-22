$12.8 Million Penn State Field Hockey Stadium Upgrade Plans Go Ahead





A design view shows planned upgrades to the Penn State Field Hockey Complex in University Park. Image courtesy of Penn State.

A Penn State Board of Trustees committee Thursday recommended approval of a $12.8 million project to upgrade the home of the Nittany Lion field hockey team in University Park. On Friday, the entire board will vote on the definitive plans and how the funds will be spent. Penn State first unveiled plans for the major overhaul of the Field Hockey Complex, developed with Crawford Architects, early 2020, but was put on hold due to COVID-19. Since then, costs have increased from the initial estimate of $9.3 million. The project will expand the capacity of the site by adding a top-floor press box, broadcast booth and multi-purpose hospitality area, as well as new field storage. Seating in the stadium and on the press level will be 1,200, up from the current 750. Improvements include changing rooms for home and visiting teams, a changing room for officials, a ticket window, public restrooms and concession areas. Brick and metal panels will comprise the exterior materials, with the look intended to complement the nearby Panzer Stadium and Pegula Ice Arena, project designer Joe Corvaia told State College Planning Commission in 2020. The work is expected to start this fall and completion is in the fall of 2023. The complex will remain in use during construction. We look forward to having a first-class facility that will benefit student athletes, fans, family and friends, Penn State hockey head coach Char Morett-Curtiss said in a statement. It is a facility that will showcase high-level hockey and give us the opportunity to provide a premium experience for everyone when we host post-season events, both Big Ten and NCAA. These improvements and additions will also turn the Penn State Field Hockey Complex into a venue where we can host alumni and other events throughout the year. The project financing includes $7.75 million in gifts and $2.5 million in loans. Upgrades to the Field Hockey Complex were one of more than 20 renovation and new construction projects identified in Penn State Athletics’ 20-Year Facilities Master Plan released in 2017. A feasibility study for the hockey facility was completed in 2019. The entire Penn State Board of Trustees will meet on the York campus at 1 p.m. Friday. StateCollege.com Breaking News Get all the latest news and events straight to your inbox.

