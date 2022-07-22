Table tennis: about 200 confirmed for 2022 Chinese Ambassadors Cup | The New Times





Nearly 200 players have confirmed their participation in the upcoming Chinese Ambassador’s Cup, which will take place on July 23 and 24 at the Stecol Gymnasium in Masoro. Organized by the Rwanda Table Tennis Federation (RTTF) and supported by the Chinese Embassy in Rwanda, the tournament, which is in its third edition, returns after a two-year hiatus following the Covid-19 pandemic that has hit sports leagues worldwide since early 2020 disturbed. “We are delighted that this tournament is back after two years. We look forward to seeing local players compete not only for prizes, but also to share table tennis experiences with their peers from neighboring countries,” Vice President Innocent Bahati said at an earlier press conference. He further noted that the return of the tournament will help the federation identify players with potential to represent the country in international tournaments. This year’s tournament will attract players – men and women – from four countries, including Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania and host country Rwanda. Competitors will compete in five categories, namely the Seniors (over 18s), Juniors (under 18s), U-12s, Para (for players with disabilities) and the Veterans category. Rwanda has the highest representation in the league in all categories with 172 players, while the rest of the other participating countries have a combined 22 players. The Chinese embassy sponsored the tournament for Rwf10 million which will provide logistics and prizes for the top performers. SUN Chenguang, the political attaché at the Chinese embassy in Kigali, said the embassy remains committed to contributing to the development of table tennis in Rwanda through sponsorship of the annual Ambassador’s Cup tournament, which started in 2018. “There are more than 10 million Chinese who play table tennis in China and we think it is a good idea to extend our support to the Rwanda Table Tennis Federation to help the game grow in the country,” he said. Tournament winners will receive cash prizes in addition to trophies. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newtimes.co.rw/sports/table-tennis-about-200-confirmed-2022-chinese-ambassadors-cup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos