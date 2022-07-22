



The Nashville Predators have landed one of the best remaining free agents, signing Nino Niederreiter up to a two-year contract of $8 MM. The average annual value of $4 MM is well below the $5.25 MM cap he had achieved over the past five years, and the two-year term will leave him as a UFA again at age 31. There is a lot of positive in this deal for the Predators, who now have the opportunity to reunite Niederreiter with former linemate Mikael Granlund if they choose. Getting a 24 goalscorer for such a reasonable contract perhaps shows how cramped the market has become in the days since the free agency opened, as this move carries very little risk for Nashville CEO David Poile. Of Filip Forsberg taken care of, the Predators had nearly $8.5MM in cap space to add to the current roster, with only Yakov your train left to redraw. Putting Niederreiter into the mix gives them another versatile, physical winger to go up and down the lineup, one that comes with a strong history of scoring. In a career spanning parts of 11 seasons and 732 games, Niederreiter has scored almost exactly 20 goals and most of his damage comes from equal strength. In last year’s Carolina Hurricanes team, for example, his 20 equally strong goals were left alone Sebastian Aho (23) and Andrei Svechnikov (21) for the team leader. Adding such a player – who also comes with 1,115 career hits – will lengthen an attacking group of Predators who suddenly look quite imposing. After Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen‘s incredible bounce-back performances in 2021-22, the rise of Tanner Jeannot and Philip Tomasino, and now the addition of Niederreiter, the team should be able to freeze three lines that can produce offensively. To add Ryan McDonagh at the back and the Predators are a real contender in the Central Division. For the player, this is quite a stunning contract, considering how productive wingers like it too Rickard Rakell much longer and more lucrative contracts. Still, Niederreiter has committed to re-enter the market in two years’ time, when the cap starts to rise and at an age young enough to strike a new long-term deal. For the next two, he should provide the Predators with a fixture as they continue to chase their first Stanley Cup.

