Thomas Tuchel reacts brilliantly after Raheem Sterling outsmarts him in table tennis SportsBrief.com





Chelsea’s new signing, Raheem Sterling, left Thomas Tuchel reeling with disappointment after beating him in a table tennis match

Tuchel couldn’t believe he’d been outsmarted by his first summer signing, coming over from Manchester City

Sterling made his Chelsea debut in their game against Charlotte, which they lost on post-match penalties Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel was involved in a healthy team building exercise with his new recruit Raheem Sterling. Chelsea are currently in the United States for their preseason tour, where they have already played two games. In a video spotted online by sports briefs, the two were seen playing table tennis. Sterling tears his new head coach apart to win a round, while Tuchel leaves the game in disbelief. In the clip, Tuchel can be seen repeatedly “not complaining to Raheem.” Read also Jack Grealish involved in heated argument with experienced goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa It is unclear whether they played that game before Chelsea’s underpowered performance against Charlotte FC or after. Chelsea were below their usual strength as the Major League Soccer side defeat them on penalties after the game. Exciting Feature: View news exactly for you find the block “Recommended for you” and enjoy! In his post-match conference, Tuchel launched a scathing attack on every Chelsea player except Sterling, who was hailed after his debut. Raheem Sterling watches during the Pre-Season Friendly game between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at the Bank of America Stadium. Photo by Jacob Kupferman.

Source: Getty Images The England international, who was taken over from Manchester City in one of the most surprising transfers of the season, is expected to play a key role on Tuchel’s side. Social media users were amused by Sterling teaching Tuchel to play table tennis. @OchizzyKen said, If Raheem can do the same on the field. Chelsea fans will be delighted! Raheem Sterling tells why he chose to move to Chelsea Read also Timo Werner drops subtle hint he might be going elsewhere after Chelsea struggle sports briefs had previously reported that Raheem Sterling had opened up the moment he realized it was time for him to make a move to Stamford Bridge. The former Man City winger moved to West London on a £47.5m deal to become Chelsea’s first signing of the summer. Sterling’s move to Chelsea came at a time when the club needed more firepower following the departure of Romelu Lukaku, who moved to Inter Milan on loan. Source: SportsBrief.com

