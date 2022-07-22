Asia Cup to be held in UAE, says Sourav Ganguly





The Asian Cup, which was scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka, has been moved to the UAE, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said here on Thursday. “Asia Cup will be in the UAE because it is the only place where it will not rain,” Ganguly told reporters after the Apex Council meeting in Mumbai. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Wednesday that the board will not be able to host the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup T20 due to the economic and political crisis in the country. The development comes after the SLC recently postponed the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) due to the ongoing crisis. The Asia Cup will be held from August 27 to September 11 and will be played in the T20 format. Full domestic season The BCCI Apex Council discussed several options for the 2022-23 season on Thursday, with board chairman Sourav Ganguly announcing that a full domestic season will take place in 2022-23. The board is considering starting the men’s senior season with the Duleep Trophy, which is likely to be played from September 8. It is also considering hosting the Irani Cup from October 1-5. Previously, the Duleep Trophy was contested between five zones on a knockout basis, but later turned into a three-team affair, with the top two teams advancing to the final after the round-robin division. In Irani Cup, the current Ranji Trophy champions take on the rest of India. Options were also discussed to host the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Ranji Trophy. While the Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) could take place from October 11, the Vijay Hazare Trophy (the ODI format) is expected to take place from November 12. The Ranji Trophy could start from December 13, while the knockout matches could be played from February 1. According to one of the formats discussed at the meeting, there can be four groups of Eight Elite teams and one group of Six Plate teams in Ranji Trophy. Thus, each team would be able to play at least seven matches, as before in the group stage. promoted To win the Ranji Trophy, a team must play at least 10 matches, which makes the tournament more competitive. Ganguly said the women’s U-16 category will be introduced by the board from next season. Topics mentioned in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/asia-cup-will-be-held-in-uae-says-sourav-ganguly-3181448 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos