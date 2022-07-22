Auburn football transfer declares Alabama State move

BIRMINGHAM His presence alone spoke volumes.

In addition to coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and junior defensive defender Irshaad Davis, made up of the Alabama State football contingent on Thursday’s SWAC Media Day, was Redshirt freshman quarterback Dematrius Davis.

When Davis, a former four-star recruit and one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in high school Texas history, announced his transfer from Auburn to the state of Alabama in April, he became one of the Hornets’ most highly regarded players ever.

The message from the Sheraton-Birmingham was that there is still competition at quarterback even after starter Ryan Nettles moved to Tuskegee in 2021. But even if Davis isn’t the center of attention when ASU takes on Howard to open the season on August 27, players of his lineage don’t often find their way to Montgomery. And players of all calibers don’t often go to the media day if there is no significant role in their future.

In February, Robinson discussed his philosophy about the transfer portal. If the state of Alabama goes after a transfer, especially one of the FBS level, that player is expected to immediately compete for a starting position.

“If you look at portal kids or transfer kids, it’s expected to be as good or better than what you already have,” Robinson said at the time. “…We don’t recruit backups when we look at portal kids.”

Davis was not allowed to leave Auburn without ever seeing the field. The #224 player in the class of 2021, he was a dynamic double threat at North Shore High School near Houston. He won two state titles, amassed a total of over 13,000 yards and won 51 of the 54 games he started as a pre-season player.

But when Davis joined the Tigers, they didn’t have a head coach. This off-season brought in Bryan Harsin transfers Zach Calzada, Robby Ashford and freshman Holden Geriner, while TJ Finley also returned.

The writing was on the wall before Davis’ time in Auburn. On March 23, he announced that he was entering the portal. A day later, his father told him Alabama State was interested.

“I called (Alabama State) and it’s been love ever since,” Davis said.

Davis said the Hornets started recruiting him as soon as he entered the portal. The proximity between Auburn and ASU only helped matters as Davis made three visits to ASU and met many players and coaches before starting. In his words, he “knew it was home.”

“Just the coaches really, the great attitude everyone had,” Davis said of the reasons behind his choice. “I felt really confident when I started it.”

Robinson said Davis was not recruited with any promise to start. While Alabama State’s standards are high when it comes to transfers, those players still have to fight for their spot. Davis, for his part, has embraced it to take on Myles Crawley, Joe Owens and his company.

“Great competition in that quarterback room,” he said. “We’ve got about three, four guys ready to go, just like me.”

Robinson added: “We expect him to come in and fight and win that position. We understand he needs to go out and play. … I feel so much better about it than spring because now I can say we’re four, five six boys who can play in certain positions and the kids have to compete against each other.”

Davis still has four years to go, which means that whatever happens this season, its time should come if everything goes according to plan.

For now, the fact that he chose the state of Alabama in the first place can speak for itself.

“To get a man of his caliber to commit to us and play another four years, that’s huge,” Robinson said. “Everyone is excited about him. This is his chance to do what he does best, just play football and do the things we ask of him.”

