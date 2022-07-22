Best white tennis shoes | WSYR

Which white tennis shoes are the best?

Whether you’re taking on strong opponents in a league or playing against a friend in a casual match, you always want to be your best when you take the field. A good racket helps, but a reliable pair of tennis shoes is also important.

If you want high quality shoes with an elegant look, white shoes are the best choice. For example the Nike NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Cage 4 Rafa Tennis Shoes have a modern design inspired by Rafael Nadal and offer excellent stability on hard courts.

What to Know Before Buying White Tennis Shoes

Mate

You don’t want to wear the wrong size shoes while playing tennis. Tennis requires players to move quickly, and shoes that are too big can feel uncomfortable and cause you to trip. On the other hand, your shoes should not be so tight that your feet feel suffocated. They should provide a snug fit, but some extra room in the toe box is ideal.

playing surface

There are three types of playing surfaces, and the tennis shoes you wear should match the kind you play on the most.

hard court shoes usually have enough cushioning for superior shock absorption, as well as a durable rubber outsole.

clay court shoes are lightweight and have a herringbone pattern on the outsole that provides enough grip for sliding.

shoes are lightweight and have a herringbone pattern on the outsole that provides enough grip for sliding. Lawn shoes are similar to clay court shoes, but have a studded sole for extra grip on slippery grass.

Just rub

Some players may experience unpleasant friction between the lower part of their fibula and the ankle of their shoes. It may not seem like a big deal at first, but if your ankle bone makes contact with those edges, it can quickly become a problem and lead to discomfort or pain after playing for a while. Depending on the shoes, there may be some friction, but it’s best to make sure your bone and the top edge make minimal contact to avoid discomfort.

All white versus white with a touch of color

All-white tennis shoes have a clean, sophisticated look. However, if you find them too boring and prefer something that stands out a bit, you can get white shoes with a colored logo, stripes or other accents. For example, some white Nike tennis shoes have a black swoosh logo, giving them a stylish color contrast.

What should you pay attention to in high-quality white tennis shoes?

Stability

The upper should give you the stability you need to move quickly. Most uppers are made of synthetic materials and usually have mesh fabric overlays for better airflow. Some tennis shoes also have a shank in the midsole that prevents them from twisting and bending, giving players extra stability.

damping

A cushioning midsole is crucial, as it keeps you comfortable and allows for quick movements. Ethyl vinyl acetate foam is the most commonly used material and is soft enough to provide ample padding and shock absorption. It’s also flexible enough to promote efficient energy transfer, and it can give players extra resilience.

outsole

If you mainly play on softer grass or a clay surface, the outsoles should be stiff and the tread should have a herringbone pattern. However, if you’re playing on hard surfaces, it’s best to look for shoes with a stud-like design on the bottom of the soles for extra grip. In any case, you want non-marking shoes that offer enough grip to prevent accidental slipping, but still give enough during falls and large strides.

How much can you expect to spend on white tennis shoes

You can get a reliable pair of tennis shoes for $60-$100, but if you want something more durable, expect to pay up to $170.

White tennis shoes FAQ

Are white tennis shoes acceptable to wear casually?

A. Yes, white tennis shoes are versatile enough to wear while playing and as part of a casual outfit. They have an elegant look and are a trendy fashion choice.

Can I wear tennis shoes to play pickleball?

A. Since tennis and pickleball involve many of the same body movements and mechanics, tennis shoes are also suitable for playing pickleball.

What are the best white tennis shoes to buy?

Top white tennis shoes

Nike NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Cage 4 Rafa Tennis Shoes

What you need to know: Inspired by superstar tennis player Rafael Nadal, these shoes offer top performance on hard courts.

What you will like: They offer excellent durability while sliding and have a lace wrap on the top of the tongue for a secure fit. The rigid side frames provide superior stability for lateral movements, and the Zoom Air unit in the midsole provides more efficient energy transfer and more bounce when stepping.

What to think about: The laces can be difficult to tie, and some players with narrow feet found them uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Dicks Sporting Goods

Top white tennis shoes for the money

Prince Advantage Lite 2 tennis shoes

What you need to know: These shoes have a basic look but offer excellent comfort and durability, making them ideal for beginners.

What you will like: They have a rubber soleplate for superior traction and the insole is packed with soft EVA foam cushioning for enhanced shock absorption. The shank in the midsole provides extra stability and the synthetic upper has a breathable mesh overlay.

What to think about: Some customers reported that the soles wear out quickly and that the sides are not as durable as other tennis shoes.

Where to buy: Sold by Dicks Sporting Goods

Worth watching

Asics Gel-Resolution 8 Tennis Shoes

What you need to know: Designed for comfort, these shoes deliver peak performance on a variety of surfaces.

What you will like: The Flexion Fit upper provides ample support and the rubber outsole offers players a solid combination of traction and give. Gel cushioning in the heel reduces impact shock and Dynawall technology in the midsole improves stability and flexibility, allowing players to move with agility.

What to think about: Some players found it uncomfortable to use the top lace holes for a better fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Dicks Sporting Goods

