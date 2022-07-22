Sports
Junior Hockey: Colt Steele Joins Twin City Thunder as Premier Team Head Coach
Colt Steele made his first impression on Twin City Thunder co-owner Dan Hodge nearly nine years ago, when Steele was a forward for the Maine Moose junior hockey team from 2012-14.
I’ve known Colt for years from the old (Northern States Hockey League) days, when I coached the (Cape Cod) Islanders and I coached him, Hodge said. He was always a player who worked hard and had a good reputation as a good young man.
Now their paths are crossing again as Steele has been named head coach of the Thunder team that plays in the United States Premier Hockey Leagues Tier III Premier League.
It’s crazy; the hockey world is so big, but when you know one person, you can connect with another person so quickly, Steele said. I was lucky enough to play Coach Hodge when I was younger. I know what (type of) team he runs and he wants to build.
The job opened up when Alex Drulia, the head coach of the Thunders Premier team for the past three seasons, joined the Maine Moose organization in the spring.
A Lewiston native, 29, Steele spent last winter as an assistant coaching forward with the Lewiston High School varsity boys’ hockey team, before running into the Thunder vacancy earlier this year. He also runs his own fitness facility TruFit30 in Lewiston, which he will continue to do.
I was planning on going back to Lewiston to help out again this year as an assistant coach, Steele said. I was at work one day and said, let’s see what vacancies there are. It was pure coincidence that I jumped on a number of websites and saw the (Thunder) vacancy.
Steele said that during the pandemic he decided he wanted to start coaching as a way to get back into hockey after being gone since his hockey career ended a few years earlier.
He began his high school career playing his freshman and sophomore seasons at North Yarmouth Academy from 2007-2009. Steele then spent his junior year with the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs Junior B team.
For his senior year, Steele returned home to play for Lewiston in 2010-11, taking nearly 50 points in the Blue Devils run to the Class A Championship game, which they lost 4-3 to Thornton Academy in double overtime.
After Lewiston, he played a postgraduate year at the Brewster Academy (New Hampshire) in 2011-12 alongside Lewiston teammate and 2011 Travis Roy Award-winning goalkeeper Cam Poussard. Steele went on to play two seasons with the Moose and then club college hockey at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, from 2014-18.
Steele said his junior and college experience should help him connect with his players.
I’ve been in their shoes before, and I know junior hockey is a drag and a fight every day, Steele said. Because I can relate to these kids and being so fresh out of college and junior hockey, I think it will be helpful to be in touch with these kids to build those relationships with them and make sure they get there every day. want to be day.
Steele said he learned a lot about relationship building and communication over the past year when he was assistant to Jamie King at Lewiston.
Hodge said a good communicator is important for a Tier III coach within a junior hockey organization.
You want a coach who can communicate and tell you which players are playing well and what their attitude is, said Hodge, also the head coach of the Twin Citys Tier II National Collegiate Development Conference team. You see them at practice level, but you don’t see them in the locker room.
It’s one of those things, you want a coach who works for his players. Last year, if you look at our track record, we called up a lot of Tier III players (to the NCDC team), whether it was from our (organization), the Springfield Pics, or other teams (across the country) .
