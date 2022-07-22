Rossmoor takes a swat at Pickleball

While pickleball is said to be the fastest growing sport in America, some Rossmoor residents are concerned, while others can’t wait to jump on the field.

Pickleball is a kind of combination of tennis and table tennis (ping pong). The court has a similar configuration to tennis, only much smaller and with a kitchen area.

According to the American Pickleball Association, four pickleball courts fit on one tennis court.

After a discussion last week, the Rossmoor Community Services District board voted unanimously to give the sport a four-day evaluation in Rossmoor.

The RCSD has authorized General Manager Joe Mendoza and staff to create four temporary pickleball courts, using one tennis court of the four available on the Rossmoor Tennis Courts.

Prior to the vote, residents spoke both for and against the proposed Pickleball tasting sessions. One resident even started a change.org petition that collected nearly 180 signatures on Tuesday.

If one tennis court is used for pickleball, Jimmy Ton said, and two are used by the pros, only one available court remains. Basically, he said, you take away 50 percent of the available courts. Even if pickleball is allowed, he said, it has to be done the right way.

Another resident, Maureen Waters, said she preferred a pickleball trial at Rossmoor Park.

I’d like to test drive a pickleball course in Rossmoor Park, she said. My opinion has not changed. But when I talk to some people, I think there are some things that need to be worked out to keep the tennis people happy and the pickleball people happy, she said.

My stance is that you really need to address some concerns so it doesn’t become a burden to the people around wherever the pickleball courts would go, Ralph Vartabedian said. I think our RCSD has the financial resources to do this responsibly, he said.

He said if a decision is made to proceed, it must be done appropriately and limited to making a local pickleball facility.

I think it’s the RCSD’s responsibility to build it appropriately, have the right acoustic engineering and just recognize that this is a neighborly park, not a regional sports facility, he stressed.

Rob Keats, a South African native, said he has lived in Rossmoor for the past four years. Although he likes pickleball, Keats said he is concerned about the noise and increased traffic.

I like the sport, he said. I was quite surprised this weekend when someone showed up on the opposite field and drew some lines and started playing. I didn’t realize how loud it was. That was just two people playing. I imagine if four are playing it becomes a racket, right?

If I had arrived four years ago and heard that noise, I probably wouldn’t have bought that house, he said.

Steve Havastad said there are a number of reasons why Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country. It’s very easy to learn, it’s a great exercise and it’s fun for all age groups. A great way to meet more of your neighbors and have fun, and I’m not kidding about the age group, he said.

We played there the other day about 70-somethings, they brought us back. So the problem is we have to drive to Seal Beach or Cypress to play and that’s a shame, he said.

Susan Kaplan, a Rossmoor resident and tennis enthusiast, said I am also a tennis player and I used the tennis courts. At the last RCSD meeting, about a dozen of us tennis players and homeowners expressed opposition to the plan to convert one of the four tennis courts into Pickleball courts.

Kaplan cited a failed attempt to bring Pickleball to Rossmoor three years ago, suggesting plans for the Rossmoor trial run are already underway. So much so, she suggested, that pickle ambassadors promoted it.

Why push again, especially without formal discussion, this is a bad idea, Kaplan said.

However, Rossmoor directors listened intently, but in the end unanimously decided that the only real way to discover the value of the idea is to try it.

The board discussed ways to measure noise, traffic and other potential factors, and some wondered how and who would determine whether the Pickleball trial was a success or a failure?

At the end of the day, and I think it’s a fair question, how it will be evaluated, said CEO Jeffrey Rips.

This board is going to determine the outcome and direction with feedback as always, he said. I think it’s a fair trial, and a fair part of the process to have a test as part of it, Rips said.

After CEO Tony DeMarco filed a motion to give Mendoza the power to set the exact dates for the proposed trial, Rips asked Mendoza to change his motion. He asked that the staff be referred to go to court to conduct baseline tests before the Pickleball trial begins next week.

While the research results will of course be somewhat subjective, he concluded, it’s always good to have something to measure against.

The motion was supported by director Jeffrey Barke and passed unanimously.

Mendoza said after the meeting that the trial will be held as follows:

Wednesday 27 July from 9.00 – 20.00

Thursday 28 July from 9.00 am – 8.00 pm

Friday, July 30 from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

He said staff will keep a close eye on potential issues such as noise and traffic. They will also look at how Pickleball players harmonize with tennis players on nearby courts.

Residents of Rossmoor with questions about the Pickleball process are urged to call (562) 430-3707, Ext.