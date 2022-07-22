Sports
Cheteshwar Pujara breaks Azharuddins record, becomes 1st Indian to score 3 double centuries in county cricket
ESSENTIALS
- Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 16th double century in FC cricket on Wednesday.
- It was his third double century in county cricket, and they’ve all come for Sussex this season.
- With his 231 against Middlesex at Lords on Wednesday, Pujara broke Azharuddins’ record of two double hundreds by an Indian in county cricket.
While representing Derbyshire, Azhar, who played 99 friendlies for India, scored 212 against Leicestershire in 1991 and 205 against Durham in 1994.
On the other hand, apart from 234 against Middlesex on Wednesday, Pujara had previously hammered 203 against Durham in the third game of the ongoing championships and 201 against Derbyshire in the second innings of his first game.
Between his double hundreds in the first and third games, Pujara made 109 from 206 balls in the second game against Worcestershire, but couldn’t save his side from an embarrassing innings and 34 runs defeat.
In total, the Saurashtra cricketer, who opened with Shubman Gill for India in the one-off Test against England early this month, has scored 997 runs in 10 innings in seven games. He is the third highest run getter in Division Two matches and has a total of two centuries away from three double hundreds.
