



Cheteshwar Pujara scored his third double century in County Cricket on Wednesday. Image credit: Twitter/@SussexCCC ESSENTIALS Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 16th double century in FC cricket on Wednesday.

It was his third double century in county cricket, and they’ve all come for Sussex this season.

With his 231 against Middlesex at Lords on Wednesday, Pujara broke Azharuddins’ record of two double hundreds by an Indian in county cricket. Star Indian Test cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara continued his top form for Sussex in the ongoing County Championship Division Two matches. The 34-year-old from Saurashtra scored his third double century of the current season on Wednesday (July 20). The righthanded batter had a total of 403 pitches and scored 231 runs using 21 fours and three sixes. Indias number three batter in Test cricket captained the Sussex team in the ongoing match against Middlesex at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground in London. And on his captaincy debut for the county side, he scored a double century to help them score a total of 523 runs in the first innings. With his third double century in county cricket, Pujara has now scored a total of 16 two hundred plus scores and also became the first Indian cricketer to score three double centuries in county cricket. He broke the record of former Indian captain and star batter Mohammad Azharduddins. The 59-year-old cricketer turned politician has scored two double centuries during his playing days. Related news Dream stuff! Twitterati reacts as Pujara beats the century at Lord’s as he captains Sussex in County match Cheteshwar Pujara continues purple spot in county cricket, scores 3rd double century for Sussex While representing Derbyshire, Azhar, who played 99 friendlies for India, scored 212 against Leicestershire in 1991 and 205 against Durham in 1994. On the other hand, apart from 234 against Middlesex on Wednesday, Pujara had previously hammered 203 against Durham in the third game of the ongoing championships and 201 against Derbyshire in the second innings of his first game. Questions about the pension of Ben Stokes’ ODI: sparks debate about contemporary format | mirror now Between his double hundreds in the first and third games, Pujara made 109 from 206 balls in the second game against Worcestershire, but couldn’t save his side from an embarrassing innings and 34 runs defeat. In total, the Saurashtra cricketer, who opened with Shubman Gill for India in the one-off Test against England early this month, has scored 997 runs in 10 innings in seven games. He is the third highest run getter in Division Two matches and has a total of two centuries away from three double hundreds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/cheteshwar-pujara-breaks-azharuddins-record-becomes-1st-indian-to-score-3-double-centuries-in-county-cricket-article-93019638

