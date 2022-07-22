Jimbo Fisher Talks Nick Saban Feud, College Football Playoff, NIL





ATLANTA The rain subsided as Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher took the main stage. The shutdown served as a symbol of the drama between Alabama football coach Nick Saban and Fisher reaching a truce. Fast-talking, efficient-speaking Fisher answered questions about their verbal spit and more like the last coach at SEC Media Days 2022 on Thursday. Here are Fisher’s four takeaways. The Jimbo Fisher-Nick Saban feud is over. For now. One of the biggest stories on SEC Media Days was the war of words between Fisher and Saban in May, but Fisher didn’t add fuel to the dying fire. He did not answer whether he regretted the feud, but he is going over it with his old friend. “Listen, we’re great,” Fisher said. “Two competitive guys going for it. We all learn from the things we do in our company. Two competitive guys on a topic that’s everywhere, as they say. “I have a lot of respect for Nick. Unfortunately, our thing has come out into the open. That happens sometimes in this world.” EVERYTHING GOOD?:Saban targets public off-season spat with Fisher ARREST MADE:Texas A&M’s Top Receiver Faces DWI, Gun Costs BIG MONEY:Georgia rewards Smart for title with record contract Fisher agreed with Saban that they’ve argued before, such as in staff rooms, and admitted his respect for Saban and his program. Their competitive fire will reignite when they meet at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 8. Necessary change in NIL rules Fisher agreed with other coaches about the pitfalls of NIL, such as encouraging a high school athlete or transfer player to come to a school. He called for uniformity in all NIL rules. “The NIL, the uncertainty of NIL, and the difference in the rules by state, what you can do and how you can do it affect recruiting,” Fisher said. “Listen, at the end of the day we can coach what we want; you have to have good players. You have to be able to get that uniformity together and create a kind of balance that everyone has the same rules about what you can do and I can’t do it.” College Football Playoff Expansion Conference scheduling and rescheduling have become a hot topic as Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC. Fisher embraces the change of institutions joining other leagues despite the loss of traditional rivalry. Amid the change, he hopes to expand the College Football Playoff. “TheCollege Football Playoff needs to expand because of the size of the conference,” Fisher said. “The bigger the conference gets, the harder it is sometimes to find a true champion. As (conferences) grow, I think the playoff needs to be expanded to get (a) true college football champion, in my opinion. Three Texas A&M RivalriesFisher Wants When the conference and schedule changes, Fisher wants Texas A&M to continue its rivalry with LSU and renew another with Texas. “You want Texas,” Fisher said. “When Texas gets into the league, when that schedule comes in, certainly because of that rivalry. I think LSU is a great rivalry, but those are probably our two biggest.” Fisher selected Arkansas and Mississippi State as the third favorite annual opponent, but hopes the third team can rotate with other rivals.

