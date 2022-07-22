



YORK, Dad. – The Penn State University Board of Trustees today (July 21) submitted a plan to upgrade the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on the University Park campus. The proposal will go to the full board for consideration on July 22. The $12.8 million project to renovate the Penn State Field Hockey Complex will enhance the student-athlete experience and the continued viability of the hockey program as one of the top programs in the country. The project’s upgrades and improvements include changing facilities for home and visiting teams, an officials’ locker room, ticket office, public restrooms and concession areas. Press and media boxes and a television broadcast booth will be added to the site, as well as a multi-purpose hospitality area and field storage area. The stadium and the press levels will contain 1,200 benches. The project, which aligns with the update of the Field Hockey Stadium Masterplan Feasibility Study completed in 2019, will be built while the facility remains in operation in the fall of 2022 with an expected completion date in the fall of 2023. Most of the funding, with a total budget of $12.82 million, comes from philanthropy. “We look forward to having a first-class facility that will benefit student athletes, fans, family and friends,” said Penn State head coach Char Morett-Curtiss. “It is a facility that will showcase high-level hockey and give us the opportunity to provide a premium experience for everyone when we host post-season events, both Big Ten and NCAA. These improvements and additions will enhance the Penn State Field Hockey Complex.” also turning into a venue where we can host alumni events and other events throughout the year.” The Penn State Field Hockey Complex is located adjacent to the Pegula Ice Arena and the East Area Locker Room in the heart of the University Park campus. Penn State recently completed a successful campaign in 2021, with head coach Char Morett-Curtiss’ squad setting an overall record of 14-6, including a 6-2 score in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions advanced to the NCAA tournament for the 29e time in Morett-Curtiss’ storied career.

