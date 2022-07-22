European Summer Series 2022, 7/11-22 – Alex Table Tennis – MyTableTennis.NET Forum





Posted: 11 hours 41 minutes ago at 15:01 liXiao wrote: Zeio, who is Kihara’s coach now, and where is Rui Nakazawa? Nakazawa now works for Kinoshita Group. As for Kihara’s current coach, I’m still not sure. Could or . https://kinoshita-tta.com/staff/%E4%B8%AD%E6%BE%A4%E9%8B%AD/

https://jtta.or.jp/tour/7161



Posted: 11 hours 36 minutes ago at 15:06 Haven’t seen Hariomot’s match in a while. still as annoying as before

Posted: 11 hours 34 minutes ago at 15:08 Harimoto’s new Chinese coach seems pretty good to me. The TO call and his advice for the point of play in the 3D game are spot on.

Posted: 11 hours 13 minutes ago at 15:29 Harimoto has a really terrifying revenge rate. Viscaria FL – 91g



Posted: 11 hours 13 minutes ago at 15:29 This tournament will be held in the shadow dimension. Harimoto makes it to the semi-finals, Dima and ML lose early… something is definitely wrong in the TT world…

Posted: 11 hours 11 minutes ago at 15:31 The contrast between Harimoto’s performance in this event and the previous one is quite interesting.

Found it. To be . https://www.facebook.com/people/%E5%BA%9E%E6%96%8C/100003214798419/



Posted: 10 hours 21 minutes ago at 4:21 PM antenna wrote: my predictions, just for fun: Franz 3-1 Jorgic wang yidi 3-1 kihara lim jonghoon 3-2 brother of miwa tomo decided to make me a liar not far from the real one I think: Franz 3-0 Jorgic it was 3-2 kihara miwa’s brother 3-1 lim jonghoon

Posted: 9 hours 54 minutes ago at 4:48 PM pipboy76 wrote: The contrast between Harimoto’s performance in this event and the previous one is quite interesting. He played well. His problem is his nerves, not his game. His somewhat backhand-oriented approach also works, contrary to how most people *think* he should play.

Posted: 8 hours 33 minutes ago at 18:09 LGY is the last one left, who would have thought lol How many eyes have seen their dreams

Posted: 5 hours 45 minutes ago at 8:57 PM troubadour wrote: LGY is the last one left, who would have thought lol There will be enormous pressure on his shoulders as he is the last remaining player from China.

Posted: 5 hours 41 minutes ago at 21:01 I think Hashimoto can beat Kuai Man tomorrow. A good case can be made for Ojio, who defeated Kuai Man, or Hashimoto as Japan’s best helicopter.

Posted: 4 hours 24 minutes ago at 22:18 Curious how a Hayata-Kihara-Revived Hirano line-up fares against China. change is not the only constant

