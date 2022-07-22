‘If you take the example of Sachin Tendulkar’: Vengsarkar’s most important advice for Kohli | Cricket





Indian great Dilip Vengsarkar has joined a long list of former cricketers to share a message for Virat Kohli that could help him get out of bad form. Kohli’s skinny patch has been a major concern, with his scores in the last 10 outings 20, 73, 35, 7, 11, 1, 11, 16 and 17 respectively. In addition, the fact that Kohli appears in the same fashion contest and throwing the ball outside the stump makes matters worse and allows bowlers to gain confidence against him. Amid debates as to whether or not Kohli should take a break, Vengsarkar believes the former India captain could pull a leaf out of Sachin Tendulkar’s page to begin with. “If you take the example of Sachin Tendulkar in 2004, he came out the same way in Australia. So he completely cut that scoring area and scored 241 in the last test match of that series, without playing the cover drive. In the same way Virat also has the ability to do the same, he has to work hard in that area and play effectively,” Vengsarkar told Khaleej Times. ALSO READ: ‘I don’t understand why selectors rested Virat’: Former India captain says Kohli’s break ‘sends the wrong signal’ Kohli’s letter of resignation points to something else. Lately, he has started the innings with confidence, pushing boundaries as he did in the ODIs against England. But every time he has made a bright, positive start, Kohli has given away his wicket, which is very different from him. Unlike many of his peers, Vengsarkar thinks there is nothing wrong with Kohli’s technique, but at the same time he has urged the Indian batter to be more careful with the idea that he will aim out in the future. “Look, he’s a great player and he’s been scoring all his runs with the same technique all these years. So I don’t think there’s anything technically wrong. But yeah, he gets out the same way, so he would stay alert and work hard on that area because the bowlers are going to bowl that off-stump line to him all the time now, they’re not going to bowl on his pads, they’re not going to bowl the half volleys to him,” Vengsarkar added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the sports world. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsport, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

…View details

