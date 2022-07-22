Shock detail on photo of Serena Williams before US Open

Serena Williams (pictured right) practices at a replica of the US Open built by her husband Alex Ohanian. (Images: Instagram/Getty Images)

Serena Williams has stunned fans after posting a photo of her own custom tennis court, which has been confirmed as a replica of the American surface.

The tennis world exploded when Williams added the Western & Southern Open to her upcoming hardcourt schedule in a clear indication that she will play at the US Open.

Williams also plays the Canadian Open in Toronto.

It is the first time since 2015 that Williams will play both events.

Fans were elated to see the 23-time grand slam champion put together a full schedule ahead of an expected US Open return.

And in an even bigger hint that she will be returning to Flushing Meadows, Williams posted a photo of a training field at her home.

The field resembled that of a US Open surface.

And her husband, Alex Ohanian, confirmed on social media that he built the replica so Williams can practice during the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Yes. Also the official US Open surface,” he replied.

The move would have been intended to give Williams a boost when returning to New York.

Williams has won the US Open six times, her first in 1999, but is clearly eager for that record-equal 24th Grand Slam title.

Serena made her singles back at Wimbledon after a 12 month absence from the tour following an injury sustained at the All England Club in 2021.

Unfortunately, the tennis icon lost in the first round to Harmony Tan at Wimbledon.

Serena Williams (pictured) returned to Wimbledon after almost 12 months of not playing competitive tennis. (Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Williams was also hesitant about what her future in tennis held.

But the 40-year-old reminded reporters that the US Open clearly holds a special place in her heart.

When you’re at home, especially in New York and the US Open, that’s always the first place I’ve won a grand slam, something that’s always super special,” she added.

There is certainly a lot of motivation to get better and play at home.

Williams relies on wildcard entries for US tournaments as she has dropped to world number 399.

Venus Williams joins Serena in Toronto

Tennis fans were happy to see too Venus joins her sister Serena at the WTA 1000 event in Toronto after accepting a wild card.

The American star will perform in Toronto for the first time since 2019 and will return to the WTA Tour singles for the first time since August last year.

Venus has not played singles since she lost to Hsieh Su-Wei in the first round of the Chicago Women’s Open nearly 12 months ago.

However, fans can see both Williams sisters at the same event since 2015.

Venus also surprised tennis fans when she appeared at Wimbledon, before competing in mixed doubles with Jamie Murray.

The pair lost in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon.

