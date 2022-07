grund; Tkachuk Rumors, Hockey Canada A disgrace

The NHL trade rumor exploded on Wednesday when news broke that Calgary Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk informed the team that he will not sign with them again. That, Boston Bruins news, more NHL trade rumors and more in the latest Bruins Daily: Boston Bruins As my colleague Joe Haggerty wrote, the Boston Bruins should still be NHL trade candidates for Matthew Tkachuk, even if there’s a chance they could acquire Keith Tkachuk’s son, who is from Medford, MA. The Boston Bruins hired one of their former defenders, John Gruden (not the football coach!) as their new assistant coach. National hockey now NYI: According to our man on the island, Stefen Rosner, if the New York Islanders want to take over Matthew Tkachuk in the NHL trading market, Mathew Barzal for him the purpose of the trade would be nullified. PGH: Our man in Pitt, Dan Kingerski, takes a look at current and former Pittsburgh Penguins unlimited free agents are still there. PHI: In the second of a two-part series of Philly Hockey Now interviews with the new Philadelphia Flyers head coach John TortorellaTorts shows his soft side. WSH: No surprise that Putin Puppet Alexander Ovechkin will have no problem leaving Russia to return to the NHL in a month or so. IT: Must form Detroit Red Wings Goalkeeper Chris Osgood in the Hockey Hall of Fame? COL: Due to the Colorado Avalanche trying to redraw center Nazem Kadri, Avalanche defender Samuel Girard has been in numerous NHL trade rumors. Adrian Dater says such a trade makes no sense for the defending Stanley Cup champions. SJS: Multiple Sources Tell San Jose Hockey Now That The San Jose Sharks interviewed Spencer Carbery as their new head coach. Canada hockey now MTL: According to former Montreal Canadiens goalkeeper coach Stephane Waite, Carey Price should be good to go before the start of the season. With Price still focused on winning a Stanley Cup, could he find himself in the NHL trading market? FROM: Well done to my colleague and longtime friend Rob Simpson for his continued coverage of the Hockey Canada sexual assault scandal and calls them on the carpet. Sorry if you don’t enjoy reading it or if it makes you uncomfortable, but how do you think the victim feels now that she’s being openly shamed by so many right now? CAL: As we mentioned above, Calgary Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk is officially on the NHL trading market and after the loss of Johnny Gaudreau and now Tkachuk, are the Flames heading for a forced rebuild? NHL Speaking of Johnny Gaudreau he thanked the Calgary Flames fans on Wednesday, but I suspect they wouldn’t have minded if the Flames could have moved him into the NHL trade market as well.

