All Female TT Teams to Commonwealth Games – Searchlight

In an unprecedented move, St Vincent and the Grenadines’ entry into this year’s Commonwealth Games will see representation from an all-female table tennis team.

Jessica Carter

At 14, Carter is one of the youngest individuals to represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the Commonwealth Games.

Carter, a fourth-year student at West St George Secondary School, started playing table tennis four years ago. For her, attending the Commonwealth Games is an opportunity for me to represent St Vincent and the Grenadines, but I never thought I would have gotten this far so quickly, since I started playing table tennis.

Carter didn’t set her expectations too high, revealing that she just wants to give her best because the Commonwealth Games are tough.

Leah Cumberbatch

Cumberbatch has just graduated from Girls High School and has been playing table tennis for eight years. The 16-year-old came into the national spotlight in 2015 when she was crowned the first-ever primary school champion in singles. Cumberbatch was then a student at Kingstown Preparatory School.

In addition, Cumberbatch has won other National Junior titles. But she keeps her roster for the St Vincent and the Grenadines team for the Commonwealth Games, as her biggest achievement to date.

I’ve always wanted to attend an international tournament, so when I found out I was part of the Commonwealth Games team, it was overwhelming and I’m really excited to be representing my country, Cumberbatch noted.

Shanecia Delpesche

Delpesche is a 17-year-old fifth-grade student at Troumaca Ontario Secondary School, who has four years of table tennis to her name.

For Delpesche, table tennis is her only sport, having dropped netball and athletics, after falling in love with the green table. Delpesche said about her growth: When I started now I was a bit shaky, but over the years I have developed confidence and skills.

I’m looking forward to the Commonwealth Games with great anticipation, said Delpesche: I’m really looking forward to the Commonwealth Games because it’s my first time traveling to play sports and represent your country, you can be a little nervous but I plan to do my best.

Unique Velox

Velox is the only member of the SVG team to have attended the Commonwealth Games before as she competed in the 2014 edition, which was held in Glasgow, Scotland.

For me it feels good to have another chance to attend the Commonwealth Games. When I attended in 2014, I was the only woman then, now we have an all-female team, Velox outlined.

Velox said that in addition to competing, she has the role of taking the younger players.

Velox has taken home several national singles titles and has also represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the OECS and Caribbean levels. However, with her many years of experience, she is aware of the high standard of the Commonwealth Games, so realistically she and her teammates are prepared to make the most of the opportunity.

The four, along with Coach Sean Stanley, will leave with the rest of the local St Vincent and the Grenadines contingent on Sunday, July 24 for Birmingham, England, the venue for the XXII Commonwealth Games.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Team will be in action on Thursday 29th July.

The Commonwealth Games will take place from July 28 to August 8.