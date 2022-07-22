How Pakistani Cricket Association reacted to Abdullah’s batting masterclass vs Sri Lanka





Abdullah Shafique’s batting masterclass led Babar Azam-led Pakistani side to impressive win over Sri Lanka in 1st Test in Galle | Photo: [email protected] Abdullah Shafique ESSENTIALS Abdullah Shafique led Babar Azam-led Pakistan to an impressive win over Sri Lanka in the 1st Test.

Shafique made history with his competition-winning knock.

This is how the Pakistan Cricket Association reacted after Babar & Co. Sri Lanka defeated in the Galle test. Not only Babar Azam, but the entire cricket club has been impressed by Abdullah Shafique’s batting masterclass after the conclusion of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Galle. During Abdullah’s blistering age, Babar & Co. a memorable victory over the Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lankan team at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday. Pakistani Shafique earned praise from several of the game’s celebrities after his marathon run that paved the way for the visitors to take a 4-wicket win over the Islanders. After Pakistan’s historic win over Sri Lanka on Twitter, former cricketer Shahid Afridi praised opener Shafique for his masterclass batting. “An incredible test match, Abdullah’s epic would be remembered forever! This is an innings that would make Abdullah a bigger star, congratulations to all the team and management for a great performance. Sri Lanka also deserves credit for a great fight, Afridi tweeted. Afridi’s former teammate and legendary pacesetter Shoaib Akhtar also praised the Pakistani opener’s decisiveness on the microblogging site. “Memorable victory in Galle. @imabd28 kya taille hai yar. What an inning full of guts, determination and never say that attitude,” the Rawalpindi Express said in its tweet. Congratulating the Pakistani side for taking a 1-0 lead over the Islanders, Pakistani Cricket Board (PCB) president Ramiz Raja opined that the Babar-led side needed to overcome a ‘statistical Everest’ to silence their critics. Related news Hope he becomes…: Babar retains special credit for star batter after Pakistan’s win over Sri Lanka Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique sets new world record in undefeated 160-run knockout in 1st Test vs Sri Lanka An incredible test match, Abdullah’s epic would be remembered forever! This is an innings that Abdullah . would make t.co/uzvjFJf7Nk — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022 Memorable victory in Galle. @imabd28 kya bat hai yar. What an inning full of grit, determination and never say that attitude. undefined — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022 Great @imabd28 turns we’ve seen such a beautiful knock after a long time especially in the fourth innings t.co/H1Ym7fWFlg — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022 “This #teamPakistan had to overcome an Everest stat to prove the world wrong in Galle and they did!! Great chase. Congratulations @babarazam258. And Pakistan may have found the next batting superstar in Abdullah Shafique @imabd28. So calm and organized and classy,” the 1992 World Cup winner tweeted. This #teamPakistan had to overcome a stat Everest to prove the world wrong in Galle and they did!! excellent t.co/5QA1qCyQRP — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022 – A remarkable and historic victory in Galle! The Pakistani team is growing from strength to strength, congratulations! t.co/gmOiRfNJ1T — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022 Alhamdulillah What a victory. Hats off to @imabd28 really a masterclass.. @babarazam258 led from the front as always. O t.co/s3JKmGGVXv — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022 What a game of cricket and what a record breaking chase by our boys to seal the 1st win in the Specia series t.co/9l6ompZbOp — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022 we did it, Alhamdulillah A historic victory for Pakistan. The extraordinary collection of the young @imabd28. #PAKvSL #CongratulationsPakistan undefined — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022 Congratulations everyone! Good fighting performance all the way. We were determined from the start to t.co/UEARwqBO9o — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022 Historic victory! Alhamdulillah… @imabd28 & @babarazam258 great hits. Looking forward to our next match t.co/6uVhLNrYnF — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022 Pakistan ko Mubarak ho! This team has many superstars and they give everything for our beloved Pakistan t.co/XNgEvo2Wfc — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022 Pakistan chased the 342-run goal to record the highest successful chase by a team in Galle. Shafique played an unbeaten knockout of 160 from 408 against Sri Lanka. The Pakistani opener hit 524 minutes, which is also the longest by a batter in a successful run-chase in Test cricket history. The lead batter is also the fifth player to deliver 400-plus in the fourth innings of a Test. Ranil Wickremesinghe wins polls for president of Sri Lanka | President of New Lanka | Latest news

