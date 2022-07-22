Ohio State, Notre Dame jockey for No. 1 in college football recruiting class in 2023





Notre Dame football and the state of Ohio continue to compete for first place in the college football recruiting class in 2023 and here’s the latest. For much of the college football recruitment cycle in 2023, Notre Dame football has taken the top spot in the composite ranking of 247 sports teams. Ohio state football has seen a strong push in recent weeks and months, however, and with a recent rankings update, as well as some key pledges, the Buckeyes now have a slight lead over the Irish in the Team Ranking 2023. The Buckeyes have 19 verbal pledges in the 2023 class and six in the top 100 overall. Jelani Thurman, a four-star tight end 115th overall in the 247 composite rankings for the 2023 class, put Ohio State football back in first place with his recent bet. 16 out of 19 Ohio State pledges are outstanding recruits (4 or 5 stars), while Notre Dame football ranks 17 out of 20. The good news for the Irish is that they seem like a good bet to make more pledges soon. Top-100 linebacker Jaiden Ausberry is expected to commit to Notre Dame football in early August and that should push Notre Dame back to the No. 1 position. Notre Dame is also trending for some lower-ranked, three-star prospects. More will have to be added to pass the 300 point threshold and the battle for number 1 may come to an end. Texas is currently third in the team rankings after the deployment of top-50 cornerback Malik Muhammad on Wednesday night. However, the Horns have 19 commitments, trailing Notre Dame and the state of Ohio by more than 20 points. Breaking Down the Biggest Threats to Notre Dame, Ohio State Texas also has 12 blue-chippers out of 19, which is a really solid number, but not strong enough to take the top spot unless the Horns hire a few more recruits than others, which is possible. Clemson is also in the top five, but the teams I would look out for in the race for No. 1 in the 2023 college football recruiting squad are Alabama and Georgia. Alabama currently ranks higher than any other team with 13 pledges and is 11th overall but on the rise. Georgia is now sixth but has 15 commitments and no team with that number ranks higher than the Dawgs either. Texas A&M isn’t even in the top 50 this year (as of now) and there are some elite prospects that will decide with both Georgia and Bama firmly in the mix. The same can be said for Texas, which still holds some big goals. Despite the momentum, Notre Dame’s hold on No. 1 could be tense, especially if Peyton Bowen ends a top-100 commitment with A&M or Oklahoma. Regardless, the battle for No. 1 in the college football recruiting class in 2023 should be a lot more exciting than the previous recruiting cycle, when A&M walked away with it and there are a few teams with a legitimate chance of making it happen.

