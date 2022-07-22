UT Tyler Notebook: Chris Bizot Returns as Patriots Tennis Coach | Sport





When tennis coach Adam Cohen left to take over Eastern Kentucky University’s tennis program, Dr. Howard Patterson, Vice President of Athletics at UT Tyler, a household name in mind to lead the Patriots netters. Patterson announced the return of Chris Bizot as head coach of the men’s and women’s tennis programs. We are excited to welcome Chris Bizot back as UT Tyler’s fourth men’s and women’s tennis coach of the NCAA era, along with his family, Patterson said. Chris was very successful at UT Tyler earlier in his career and showed that same success over the past few years at Angelo State. I am confident Chris will be able to repeat that success at UT Tyler at the Division II level again. Bizot previously served as the men’s and women’s head coach at UT Tyler from 2005-2016 before moving to Angelo State to serve as the women’s head coach for their revived program from 2017-2022. The opportunity to come back to UT Tyler and build both programs is very exciting, Bizot said. We look forward to reconnecting with the campus, the Tyler community, and all of the tennis alumni who have made these programs so special. My family and I couldn’t be happier to go back to a place we consider home. For the Belle tennis program, Bizot immediately took them to impressive heights, winning three LSC regular championships and playing at the NCAA South Central Regional tournament three times in just five years. The Belles won their third consecutive conference title during the 2022 season, collecting 12 all-conference awards. During his time at UT Tyler, Bizot collected 19 American Southwest Conference Coach of the Year awards and led the Patriots to nine consecutive NCAA Division III tournaments from 2008-2016. On that same stretch, the Patriots amassed 16 conference championships between the two programs and made the NCAA Regional tournament in all but one year. Bizot has coached 20 All-Americans at NAIA, NCCAA, and NCAA levels. Eight of his players have qualified for the NCAA Division III National Tournament and more than 175 players have earned ASC or LSC All-Conference/All-Division awards under his tutelage. Bizot received his bachelor’s degree in law and his master’s degree in history from Mississippi College. He also served as team captain for all four years of his playing career for the Choctaws. The Patriot men won the 2022 Lone Star Conference title and advanced to the NCAA D-II tournament, defeating St. Marys before falling to Hawaii-Pacific in the Sweet 16. Recent stories you may have missed

