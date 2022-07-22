University of Birmingham welcomes athletes from GAPS program ahead of Birmingham 2022





More than 30 para-athletes have trained at the University of Birmingham as part of the GAPS program. published yesterday4.5 minute reading time

As part of GAPS program – the sport for social purposes initiative developed by the Federation of Commonwealth Games (CGF) and Griffith University – 33 para-athletes from around the world are currently enjoying a specially organized six-day internship camp at the University of Birmingham and University of Birmingham School. With just days to go until the Commonwealth Games begin, the athletes – and many of their coaches – were treated to a visit from CGF President, Dame Louise Martin and UK Sport Chair, Dame Katherine Grainger, as they took the opportunity enjoyed the final touches to their preparations thanks to the GAPS program. Dame Louise and Dame Katherine had the opportunity to watch and speak with the 33 athletes, who will compete in track and field, table tennis and powerlifting and come from 15 countries: Cameroon, Cyprus, Fiji, Jamaica, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Gambia, Uganda, Vanuatu and Zambia. GAPS is a unique program aimed at supporting the development of emerging Commonwealth para-athletes and coaches, and is part of the international legacy of Birmingham’s 2022 Commonwealth Games organization. The program has benefited from UK expertise in Paralympic and Parasport, with support from British Para Table Tennis, British Weightlifting and UK Athletics alongside experts from the University of Birmingham. The six-day internship camp – and today’s visit – has been made possible through the support of the University of Birmingham and its volunteers and is an example of the opportunities it offers to support athletes, coaches and the development of sports pathways in the Commonwealth. dr. Tom Brownlee, of the university’s School of Sport, Exercise and Rehabilitation Science, said: “The GAPS program has provided both staff and students with a fantastic opportunity to support athletes and coaches from incredibly diverse cultures and backgrounds. This included disciplines such as coaching, nutrition and physiotherapy. Of course, it’s also great to be involved in a home Commonwealth Games so close to the competition itself. I know we’ll all tune in to see the amazing characters we’ve befriended when they participate in events some of us didn’t even know were in the games a few weeks ago! Ultimately, the long-term goal of this program is to support participating athletes to use their platform as athletes to promote equal rights for people with disabilities in their countries, with Birmingham 2022 serving as a catalyst for progress towards equality for people with disabilities. disability around the world.

Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin said: “I would like to congratulate the 33 athletes taking part in this GAPS camp and wish them the best of luck for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. We look forward to seeing you all compete as you showcase the very best of Commonwealth Sport. GAPS is a true partnership developed by the CGF and Griffith University in Western Australia. With the support of the DCMS, UK Sport and the University of Birmingham, GAPS has grown ever stronger, accelerating the development of emerging Commonwealth para-athletes and coaches.” Dame Katherine Grainger, Chair of UK Sport, said: “With over 30 GAPS athletes in Birmingham for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, the GAPS program is fulfilling its mission of increasing the participation of para-athletes from under-represented countries, and I have every confidence that this will continue to be the case in the future. “These final days leading up to a Games are vital and I know that every athlete will benefit immensely from what GAPS has to offer. For UK Sport, our support within the GAPS program has been mainly focused on the Africa region and it’s great to have athletes from ten countries at the camp. “Collaboration and inspiring positive change are at the heart of UK Sport’s new mission and together with our colleagues in Government we have worked hard to ensure that the Commonwealth Games movement benefits from UK expertise. I wish every GAPS athlete the best of luck when the competition starts and look forward to cheering them on.” GAPS athlete George Wyndham of Sierra Leone said: “GAPS is like a dream come true. In Africa we struggled a lot in terms of equipment, training and facilities and with the arrival of the GAPS program we have improved our future and given us opportunities.” Commonwealth Games Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “With inclusiveness at the heart of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, we wanted to do our very best to improve access to parasport in the Commonwealth. GAPS is a fantastic demonstration of this ambition in action I am really looking forward to welcoming these athletes and their teams to Birmingham next week.” Ama Agbeze, Birmingham 2022 Board Member and Chair of the Athlete Advisory Committee, said: “With Birmingham 2022 just ten days away, it has been great to see these Para athletes prepare for the Games and hear about the fantastic support they received through the GAPS program. “Birmingham 2022 will have the largest Para sports program in Commonwealth Games history and we are really looking forward to seeing all the athletes compete later this month.” Since its launch in the run-up to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, GAPS has built multi-stakeholder partnerships and collaborations with universities, sports organizations and government agencies. In addition to Griffith University in Australia and the University of Birmingham, it also includes Western University in Canada and Stellenbosch University in South Africa, which have expanded the reach of GAPS in the Commonwealth. It is supported by DCMS through funding in the Commonwealth Sport Foundation, UK Sport, the high-performance sports bureau and PacificAus Sports, the Australian government-funded sports opportunity programme.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/news/2022/university-of-birmingham-welcomes-gaps-programme-athletes-ahead-of-birmingham-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos