Leicester cricket ground to be named after Sunil Gavaskar | Cricket News







Sunil Gavaskar is truly India's global cricket ambassador. The battle legend, whose stadiums are named after him in Kentucky in the US and Zanzibar in Tanzania, has added another feather to his well-decorated cap as a cricket ground in England Leicester will bear his name on Saturday. It is a sports field of 5 hectares and Gavaskar is the first Indian cricketer to have a field named after him in England or anywhere in Europe.Gavaskar (73), who is in London, told TOI on Thursday: "I am delighted and honored that a ground in Leicester has been named after me. Leicester is a city that has possibly the strongest supporters of the game, especially Indian cricket, and that is why It is indeed a tremendous honor." Gavaskar travels to Leicester to unveil his nameplate on the ground, which belongs to Bharat Sports and cricket club. His gigantic image has already been painted on an entire wall of the pavilion.

The initiative came from Keith Vazo, the longest serving MP of Indian descent in the UK, representing Leicester in the UK Parliament for 32 years. Vaz now heads a diaspora organization called Integration Foundation.

“We are delighted and honored that Gavaskar has agreed to have this field named after him. He is a living legend and over the years has delighted Indians and other cricket enthusiasts with his record-breaking performances. For us he is not only the ‘Little Master’, he is a great master of the game. Nothing delights the Indian people of Leicester more than when an all-time great visits us. There is now a part of Britain that is forever Gavaskar,” said Vaz.

The development comes close on the heels of a stadium being built in Zanzibar in the name of the former Indian skipper. Kentucky Stadium was named after him in 2017. Gavaskar is the first batsman to go past 10,000 runs in Test cricket and ever hold the record for most runs and most centuries in Tests.

Rash Patel of Bharat Sports and Cricket Club said: “We’ve been around for 68 years. We couldn’t think of a better role model for our young players than Gavaskar. It’s great that he agrees with our plans. It’s so special for future generations of cricketers.”

