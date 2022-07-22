Sports
Spencer Webbs family, Oregon Ducks soccer teammates celebrate his life, mourn his death
EUGENE Spencer Webbs’ family and teammates were among hundreds of people gathered at Autzen Stadium to celebrate his life and mourn the death of the Oregon tight end.
Ducks coach Dan Lanning opened the nearly 90-minute shift Thursday night by sharing stories about Webb’s unique ability to connect with people.
I don’t think there is a player on our program who embodied the trait more than Spencer, Lanning said. Anyone on our team can share a similar story on Spencer Webb. Whether it’s after joining the program as a teammate, coach, or even administrator, you need to go through Spencer Webb’s orientation process. A common theme of introduction to this team is that if you are going to meet someone, you must first meet Spencer. Don’t hide from him, for hell will find you.
Lanning said Webb was in his office immediately after his introductory press conference at UO in December and wanted to discuss topics ranging from changing shirt numbers to how the tight end would be involved in the passing game and the new coaches’ thoughts on players coming into the game. being able to wear hats and earrings in the football facility as well as good for team morale.
Fellow tight-lace Cam McCormick, who hosted Webb during his recruiting visit to UO, shared that Webb drew a happy face on one of his cleats and a sad face on the other.
He told me every day it was a reminder to him that he can choose to be happy or sad, but at the end of the day, it was ultimately his choice, just like it was mine, McCormick said. I will never forget that advice.
Webb, 22, died of a head injury sustained in an apparently accidental fall near the rock slides at Triangle Lake on July 13.
His older half-brother, Cody, and sister-in-law, Alicia, each shared their time raising Spencer in his later teens.
Cody said that when Spencer turned 18, they had a brief feud when they went from a father-son relationship that Spencer named Cody Brad for brother-father to brothers. But they always respected each other.
Somehow, whatever environment you put him in, he just found a way to rise to the top socially, athletically and sometimes academically, Cody Webb said. I always respect that man. I haven’t had that path. I want to thank him for everything we went through in the years he lived with me doing the job. You gave him all the tools, you gave him the recipe, put your foot really deep in his ass, but he did it, he didn’t give up and I respect him for that.
In the week since Spencer’s death, Alicia Webb said she found an old birthday card he gave her when he was living with her and Cody.
Age is just a number to me, Spencer wrote on the card. It is a number that counts how many years you have been on this earth to bless people.
Spencer considered himself blessed forever and he had 22 wonderful years blessing people and did just that.
Additional memorial services for Webb will take place this weekend in his hometown of Dixon, California, beginning with a viewing at the Milton Carpenter funeral home on July 29 at 5 p.m. A public memorial will be held on the soccer field of Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento at 9 a.m. on July 30, with funeral services at noon at Silveyville Cemetery and a reception at Old Vets Hall in Dixon.
Sources
2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/ducks/2022/07/spencer-webbs-family-oregon-ducks-football-teammates-celebrate-his-life-mourn-his-death.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- As ‘Liger’ Trailer Releases, Vijay Deverakonda Seeks To End Bollywood-South Divide July 22, 2022
- Introducing mysterious cloud-enabled macOS spyware July 22, 2022
- South Nias earthquake centered in Batu mega region: BMKG July 22, 2022
- Ukraine grain export deal set to be sealed in Istanbul July 22, 2022
- Singer Ghazal Bhupinder Singh’s final farewell is over, no big Bollywood faces seen! July 22, 2022