Spencer Webbs family, Oregon Ducks soccer teammates celebrate his life, mourn his death

EUGENE Spencer Webbs’ family and teammates were among hundreds of people gathered at Autzen Stadium to celebrate his life and mourn the death of the Oregon tight end.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning opened the nearly 90-minute shift Thursday night by sharing stories about Webb’s unique ability to connect with people.

I don’t think there is a player on our program who embodied the trait more than Spencer, Lanning said. Anyone on our team can share a similar story on Spencer Webb. Whether it’s after joining the program as a teammate, coach, or even administrator, you need to go through Spencer Webb’s orientation process. A common theme of introduction to this team is that if you are going to meet someone, you must first meet Spencer. Don’t hide from him, for hell will find you.

Lanning said Webb was in his office immediately after his introductory press conference at UO in December and wanted to discuss topics ranging from changing shirt numbers to how the tight end would be involved in the passing game and the new coaches’ thoughts on players coming into the game. being able to wear hats and earrings in the football facility as well as good for team morale.

Fellow tight-lace Cam McCormick, who hosted Webb during his recruiting visit to UO, shared that Webb drew a happy face on one of his cleats and a sad face on the other.

He told me every day it was a reminder to him that he can choose to be happy or sad, but at the end of the day, it was ultimately his choice, just like it was mine, McCormick said. I will never forget that advice.

Webb, 22, died of a head injury sustained in an apparently accidental fall near the rock slides at Triangle Lake on July 13.

His older half-brother, Cody, and sister-in-law, Alicia, each shared their time raising Spencer in his later teens.

Cody said that when Spencer turned 18, they had a brief feud when they went from a father-son relationship that Spencer named Cody Brad for brother-father to brothers. But they always respected each other.

Somehow, whatever environment you put him in, he just found a way to rise to the top socially, athletically and sometimes academically, Cody Webb said. I always respect that man. I haven’t had that path. I want to thank him for everything we went through in the years he lived with me doing the job. You gave him all the tools, you gave him the recipe, put your foot really deep in his ass, but he did it, he didn’t give up and I respect him for that.

In the week since Spencer’s death, Alicia Webb said she found an old birthday card he gave her when he was living with her and Cody.

Age is just a number to me, Spencer wrote on the card. It is a number that counts how many years you have been on this earth to bless people.

Spencer considered himself blessed forever and he had 22 wonderful years blessing people and did just that.

Additional memorial services for Webb will take place this weekend in his hometown of Dixon, California, beginning with a viewing at the Milton Carpenter funeral home on July 29 at 5 p.m. A public memorial will be held on the soccer field of Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento at 9 a.m. on July 30, with funeral services at noon at Silveyville Cemetery and a reception at Old Vets Hall in Dixon.