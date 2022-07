Former tennis player remembers standing in front of Federer in ‘underwear’ | tennis news

Former tennis player David Nalbandian found himself in an “embarrassing” situation when he walked through the hotel lobby in his underwear after losing a PlayStation tournament. But there was more to the story. He bumped into Roger Federer and his wife Mirka as he walked to the elevator. Nalbandian, who was a guest on a TV show in Argentina, shared a hilarious anecdote about the Swiss phenomenon. At the Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo, the Argentinian challenged Rafael Nadal and David Ferrer on the PlayStation. “We had organized a small tournament and the loser should have gone to the hotel lobby in his underwear and taken the elevator. Unfortunately, I was the loser and was not allowed to negotiate. So I went to the elevator and the funniest thing is that then the doors opened and I was face to face with Roger Federer and Mirka. It was a really embarrassing situation!” Nalbandian recalled. Federer, the winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, has been eliminated since a quarter-final loss at Wimbledon last year before undergoing another knee surgery. But the tennis ace hopes to play the tournament “one more time”. “I hope I can come back again. I missed it here,” Federer said as he attended a special ceremony to mark Center Court’s 100th anniversary. The 40-year-old has his eyes on the Laver Cup in London in September and his home tournament the Swiss Indoors Basel. “I knew I walked out of here last year, it was going to be a difficult year. I might not have thought it would take so long to come back, the knee was hard on me.” Nick Kyrgios, who lost the 2022 Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic, praised Federer and called him the toughest opponent he has ever faced. Kyrgios explained how Federer has the ability to humiliate his opponents. “I wouldn’t say that. Like I said before, I had a chance to win the game. He (Djokovic) doesn’t make you feel as bad as Federer sometimes does,” said Nick Kyrgios. I think Federer, of the other three guys, Federer can make you feel really bad, like he’s making you want to leave the court. He can make things seem very fast and that the court is very small. “Nadal and Djokovic, they make you play a little bit from behind and if you don’t play great then you have a hard time,” said the Aussie. “But Federer can really bring it to you and get you off the court very quickly,” the Australian tennis player added.

