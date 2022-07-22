Sports
Commonwealth Games 2022 | Hockey Australia
Everything you need to know because the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos go for gold at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The 22nd Commonwealth Games will take place from July 28 to August 8, 2022 in Birmingham, England.
Featuring some of the world’s top hockey nations, the Kookaburras are aiming for gold for the seventh consecutive time since hockey was first introduced at the Commonwealth Games in 1998, while the Hockeyroos aim to win their fifth gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.
teams
Complete list of teams competing in the men’s and women’s leagues.
Location
The hockey league is played on the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.
Swimming pools (Women)
Group A: England, India, Canada, Wales, Ghana
Swimming pool B: AustraliaNew Zealand, South Africa, Scotland, Kenya
Swimming pools (Men)
Swimming pool A: AustraliaNew Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Scotland
Group B: India, England, Canada, Wales, Ghana
Hockeyroos and Kookaburras match schedule
Full match schedule
Women’s competition schedule
Men’s match schedule
*All times quoted are Birmingham local times
Where are the matches broadcast in Australia?
Catch the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Seven and 7plus.
Download the 7plus app now for your Smart TV, mobile or tablet.
Wherever you are, whatever you’re doing, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are just a click away on your smart TV, mobile, tablet or computer.
How else can I follow the matches and stay and what happens in the tournament?
The Commonwealth Games Australia website is the source of everything the Australian Commonwealth Games team is involved in at the Games, including the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos.
There will also be match reports in the news section of the Hockey Australia website.
You can also follow all the results and get information about the official Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games website. You can also download the official B2022 Commonwealth Games app for free at the App Store.
Social media
The Hockeyroos and Kookaburras social media channels will have regular content and updates throughout the tournament. This includes LIVE Twitter updates while the matches are being played.
Hockey Rose
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
TikTok
Kookaburras
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Commonwealth Games Australia
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
7Sport
Facebook @7sport
Instagram @7sportau
Twitter @7sport
TikTok @7sportau
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
Facebook
Instagram
hashtags #BringOnBirmingham #BoldInGold #GreaterTogether #Birmingham2022 #B2022
How does the hockey tournament work?
The tournament runs from July 29 to August 8 and consists of 3 phases.
Phase 1 – Pool Phase
Each team plays against the other respective teams in their pool.
The best team from each pool advances to the semi-finals where they face the second-placed team from the other pool.
The 5th to 10th ranked teams from each pool advance to the classification matches.
Stage 2 – Semi-finals and Standings
The winners of the semifinals advance to the gold medal match, with the losers to compete in the bronze medal match.
Classification matches include 9th against 10th, 7th against 8th, 5th against 6th.
Stage 3 – Gold and Bronze Medal Competitions
The competitions to determine the medal winners will take place on Sunday, August 7 for the women’s competition and Monday, August 8 for the men’s competition.
Hockeyroos 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games Team
Full team list
*Grace Stewart and Rebecca Greiner replaced Brooke Peris and Courtney Schonell, who were both ruled out due to injury.
Kookaburras 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games Team
Full team list
Record for Commonwealth Games kookaburras
1998 – 1st (Gold Medal)
2002 – 1st (Gold Medal)
2006 – 1st (Gold Medal)
2010 – 1st (Gold Medal)
2014 – 1st (Gold Medal)
2018 – 1st (Gold Medal)
Hockeyroos Commonwealth Games Record
1998 – 1st (Gold Medal)
2002 – 3rd (Bronze medal)
2006 – 1st (Gold Medal)
2010 – 1st (Gold Medal)
2014 – 1st (Gold Medal)
2018 – 2nd (Silver Medal)
