Watch Raheem Sterling destroy Thomas Tuchel in table tennis after warning Chelsea boss he’s unbeatable





THIS is the hilarious moment when Thomas Tuchel is destroyed by new Chelsea table tennis signing Raheem Sterling. That’s after the ace warned his new boss that he is UNBEATABLE in the game. 2 Raheem Sterling destroyed Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in a game of table tennis Credit: https://twitter.com/CFCFeIix/status/1550178643695079425 2 Sterling made light work of Tuchel after being warned he was unbeatable at ping pong Credit: https://twitter.com/CFCFeIix/status/1550178643695079425 Manchester City’s $50 million signing will play a key role for the Blues this season. But Sterling, 27, is hiding a secret talent for another sport of table tennis. The four-time Premier League winner became king of the table tennis table during Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the US. And Sterling proved a point to new boss Tuchel for his debut in Thursdays penalty shootout defeat against Charlotte FC. In a video posted by Chelsea, Sterling said: I would say that my hobby outside of football should be ping pong. Go to a place where there is a table and play for hours. The following clip showed the squad playing a match, with Trevoh Chalobah beating Kenedy, as Tuchel joked: Now Raheem is playing for the first time in his life. Sterling replied: I promise you, I promise you, no one here will beat me. This caused Tuchel to shake his head in disbelief as he said, No, no, no. Most read in Premier League FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS – BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS Sterling then grabbed a paddle before sending fast reigning champion Chalobah. The England winger got roars and cheers from watching teammates as Tuchel stepped on the board. The pair were evenly matched in the opening seconds before Sterling turned up the heat. He landed Tuchel on the back foot with a smart shot before making one last attempt across the table. Tuchel tried to reach the ball but couldn’t make it, resulting in Sterling’s cheering celebrations. Tuchel then, laughing, threw down his paddle and shouted: Not to Raheem! Not against Raheem! Oh please say! Fans were certainly impressed by Sterling’s efforts, as one said, “Raheem is very good, he knocks everyone out.” Another commented: “Tuchel is happy to have an attacker who knows what he’s doing.” It added: “If Raheem can do the same on the pitch, the fans will be happy.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/sport/football/premier-league/5836081/chelsea-raheem-sterling-thomas-tuchel-table-tennis-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos