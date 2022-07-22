CUI hires Greenawalt to lead women’s water polo

IRVINE, California Concordia University Irvine is pleased to announce the hiring of Casey Greenawalt as the new head coach of the women’s water polo program.

A standout in the Riverside Community College pool as a player, Greenawalt brings an extensive coaching background to Irvine after working with many different age groups in the region over the past two decades. He joins CUI after serving as an assistant coach on the men’s water polo team at California Baptist University for the past five years.

“I’m excited to lead this program at a time when so many colleges are adding to our sport and providing opportunities to young women across the country,” Greenawalt said. “I would like to help create these opportunities for the many young women who play water polo and continue to build a competitive program here at CUI by taking them to a national level. I look forward to working with the talented student-athletes who will return, as well as those who come in and create a team dynamic that will exemplify both passion for the sport and an ambition that will carry them both in and out of the pool.After meeting some of the student-athletes , I was fascinated by the eagerness the women had to become successful and I intend to help them achieve their goals.”

“As a follower of Christ, I was immediately drawn to CUI because it is based on faith,” Greenawalt continued. “I was also impressed with the camaraderie of the athletic department. I am very excited to work with Crystal Rosenthal and the rest of the CUI staff as I felt an instant connection during the hiring process when I was on campus. I look forward to building a program that proudly reflects on President Thomas, the athletics department and the entire staff of the university and our alumni.”

At CBU, Greenawalt helped the Lancers finish in the NCAA top 16 every season and secure the program’s first-ever WWPA title. CBU also qualified for its first NCAA Championship appearance during that time. In addition, CBU earned four All-American and 21 All-WWPA awards during that five-year period.

The Arlington High graduate started as a youth coach at the Riverside Aquatics Water Polo Club in 2001. He worked his way up to head coach at the club and was club director in 2009. He also rose to Martin Luther King High and then with the USA Women’s Water Polo National Development Team in recent years.

“Working at every level of our sport from splashball to high school, junior college to club teams, national teams and Division I, I believe I have a wide range of networks and experiences that will help me develop these young women and our program.” lead to national rankings,” said Greenawalt. “The years of coaching different levels of athletes has helped me prepare for the adversities that can befall you each college season. I believe I am a positive and competitive leader who interacts well with student athletes, leads by example with Christ at my center and will be someone they can rely on not only during their time at CUI, but long after their competitive career.”

In 2011, Greenawalt began working as an assistant coach in the Olympic Development Program (ODP) and eventually became the women’s head coach of the Southern Pacific Zone in 2014. In 2016, he became an assistant coach of the USA Women’s National Development Team and took over as the program’s head coach a few years later.

Four of his teams won gold medals in the ODP competition, including two at the 2013-14 regional championships and two more at the 2015-16 national championships. Greenawalt has won four USA Water Polo coaching awards in his career and also the ODP Top Coach Award at the 2013 Regional Championships. He later received the Brent Bohlender Development Coach Award in the Southern Pacific Zone in 2013 and 2016 and also took the national honors in 2016.

Greenawalt led the girls’ water polo program at Martin Luther King High for five seasons after originally joining the program as an assistant to both the boys’ and girls’ teams with Kevin Rosa. The Wolves scored 85-45 in five seasons under Greenawalt, who was named Coach of the Year in both the Big VIII League (2014) and CIF Southern Section Division III (2016). During his time at the school, King won eight (four boys, five girls) Big VIII League titles and two CIF Southern Section Division III championships.

As a player, Greenawalt spent eight years with the Riverside Water Polo Club, was part of the Arlington High CIF Championship team in 1998, and attended Riverside Community College for two years. He finished in the top three in the state for goals and assists both years and still holds several Tigers records for his offensive prowess.

Concordia returns multiple protagonists in the pool that have emerged over the past two years. This includes Concordia’s First-Ever Two-Time ACWPC First Team All-American Madison Ravello , who holds the school record for career goals and led the entire Golden Coast Conference (GCC) in points last season. She was also Top 3 in the league last year with both goals and assists.

