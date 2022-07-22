Controversial bonus payments of $42 million are scrapped in negotiations between Cricket Australia and Australian cricketers





Players have long opposed the need for additional performance bonuses, arguing that they risked distorting player and staff attitudes, particularly with regard to longer-term planning. Shortly before his retirement, Ricky Ponting asked questions about the concept in 2012, and echoed that view on Friday. Paying guys to try harder makes no sense to me, Ponting said. You’re trying to win every game, so that financial incentive doesn’t make sense. I know that as an ex-player, if they offered me an extra amount of money to go out and win a test match, I can’t see how I could have put in any more effort, and I’m sure the current players would do the same to be. Cricket Australia Performance Bonus Schedule Total: $42 million available over six years 2021-22 ranking and event bonuses achieved Men Top ICC Test Rankings ($1.03 million split among players) Win T20 World Cup ($92,000 divided among players) Women Top ICC ODI Ranking ($42,000 split among players) Top ICC T20 Ranking ($9300 split among players) Win ODI World Cup ($42,000 divided among players) Other agreed principles for wage negotiations include a simplified and modernized revenue share model, which would deviate from the practice of calculating the players’ flat percentage of about 26 percent of only a portion of the money raised in the game. This represents the most likely area of ​​disagreement between the CA and the ACA. As the director of the players’ association, Todd Greenberg, admitted last year, there are some areas of revenue that players should not be entitled to, such as government subsidies for infrastructure.

Obviously there are revenues that the players are not allowed to share, Greenberg said The age and The Sydney Morning Herald. But it's clear that anything to do with revenue that has player attributes associated with it, you want the players to be fully attuned to that. You want the players to lean forward and support that to make it grow. To use a very simple sentence, usually you enter into an MoU or collective bargaining agreement and the players start by saying what we want. I think there's a way for us to turn this around and say what else we can do, what you need to grow the sport.

