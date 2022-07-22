Where to watch Venus and Serena this summer





If you haven’t heard by now, both Venus and Serena Williams are gearing up for some summer tennis fun. Starting next month, one, if not both, of the sisters will compete in Washington DC, Toronto and Cincinnati. Check back for further updates on their respective schedules. Citi Open August 1-7 Venus Williams The seven-time Grand Slam champion will make her Citi Open debut in Washington DC next month. Williams accepted a singles wildcard to the event. Williams made her 2022 debut at Wimbledon earlier this month, teaming up with Jamie Murray in mixed doubles to win their first match. Williams won 49 times on tour and last took court in Chicago singles a year ago. I am excited to play the Citi Open for the first time this summer, Williams said in a statement. I love Washington, DC, and returning to the nation’s capital to play for a community that has supported me so strongly feels like coming home. Looking forward to getting back on the track and competing in DC soon. The Citi Open is a combined event that will feature 32 singles and 16 doubles teams on the Hologic WTA Tour, while the men’s draw will feature 48 singles and 16 doubles teams. National Bank opened August 8-14 Venus Williams The following week Williams will compete in Toronto. She played there 10 times before with her best result in 2014, when she finished second to Agnieszka Radwaska. In 1995, at the age of 15, Williams made her Tier I debut (the equivalent of today’s WTA 1000 category) in Toronto. Full report here Serena Williams With her entry into Toronto, Williams will play her first North American summer hard court swing in two years. After returning to competition during the grass court season, Williams will compete for the 10th time in the National Bank Open, the first WTA 1000 event of the summer. Williams entered the tournament with her protected ranking. Williams, a three-time champion in Toronto, last played there in 2019, where she made the final against Bianca Andreescu. Full report here Western & Southern Open Aug 15-21 Serena Williams Williams will compete in back-to-back WTA 1000 events this summer. She is a two-time champion in Cincinnati (2014 and 2015), where she dropped just two sets in total during her championship runs. This will be Williams’ tenth appearance in Cincinnati. Full report here

