There has been a lot of speculation and rumors in the past week, but it also goes back to the start of the season that Samuel Girard is heading out of Colorado. While he certainly isn’t untouchable, few actually are, there are several reasons why the Colorado Avalanche has been wise to manage their cap space and roster planning going forward. They definitely don’t consider taking these kinds of steps just to free up cap space from his five-year contract with an average annual value of $5 million. Here are five reasons Girard stays put.

He’s too good

Girard is a legitimate top-four defender and has been for at least four years. From the 2018-19 seasons to the 2020-21 seasons, Girard was in the top two in 5-on-5 Ice Age per game on the team, including most in the 2019-20 season, earning the coaching staff’s trust is not something the public always sees or appreciates. In the shortened 2020-21 season, Girard also scored 32 points in 48 games, good for a pace of 55 points. While the offense may be getting more of the back seat as Cale Makar now steals the show, Girard has been consistent in helping produce the rear with 144 points in 340 career games, finishing 11th in the 2016 draft class and leading the way. fellow defender Jakob Chychrun. Another note of consistency is that Girard was the team’s Ironman with a run of 231 games before COVID-19 knocked him out of the lineup in early 2021, but he still did it and played in the Lake Tahoe outdoor game on the first day he was cleared to return to the ice.

Cost certainty is important

With just six contracts signed after the 2024-25 season, knowing that Girard can continue to provide top four defenses on a $5 million-a-year deal through 2027 makes this a very valuable asset to the Avalanche. Before then, there will be tough decisions ahead, including market rate renewals for unrestricted free agents for Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen if retained. Girard is 24 years old, still in its prime and will not lose its value as time goes by. His contract was signed in the most team friendly conditions with no signing bonuses and will age well. Getting the best four defenders on the market is nearly impossible, and teams have spent the better part of a decade trying to add one.

Defense is Colorado’s competitive advantage

One of the reasons why the Avalanche de . won Stanley Cup with average goalkeeping and having placed a bet on the tandem of Alexandar Georgiev and Pavel Francouz going forward is because of the defense behind them. Girard was the first step in Jared Bednar to execute his vision for the defense and the structure in which his defenders are not just puck movers, but the catalyst for the attack. He scored a huge goal in Game 82 in the 2017-18 season to start a string of five consecutive playoff appearances, which is no coincidence that Girard’s tenure with the Avalanche was so long. The ability to defeat Makar, Girard, Devon Toews and Bowen Byram individually or together is an advantage that no team can match.

There’s nothing in the pipeline

The six regular Avalanche defenders are an embarrassment to wealth, which could mean the $10.5M duo of Erik Johnson and Josh Manson see their lowest few minutes when everyone is healthy. However, if only one defender out of the expected six drops out, things thin out incredibly fast with Kurtis MacDermid, Jacob MacDonald and Brad Hunt as the only safety valve. They are temporary stopovers at best, with MacDermid probably taking on the role of extra attacker more often and certainly, none are top notch in defense. There is nothing in Loveland except deep AHL defenders and rookies. Sean Behrens may be the organization’s top candidate, but he still has several years left as he still has to drop out of school, sign a pro contract and put his time in the AHL before he becomes a realistic option. Eliminating defense for the sake of surplus is simply not a reality.

Colorado doesn’t need $5 million in cap space

The $3.9 million cap space balance that is repeated in many articles is inaccurate and actually includes certain minor leaguers Lukas Sedlak and Andreas Englund. Even taking into account that the team is left with $4.5 million and given his waiver exemption, massaging a cap could result in him starting in the minors and leaving the Avalanche with $5.46 million in the pet space. Now that won’t be enough to sign Nazem Kadri and the team will always want to leave around a million for call-up space, but the math is definitely closer than it seems. There’s no need to make the team worse by trading a top four defender for futures that will scorch the earth in a few million in the making. That is not how the Avalanche has functioned thus far and will not serve them well in the future.