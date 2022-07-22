Pocono Raceway next for Xfinity Series











With eight races to go to place the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Group of 12 playoff candidates, there are sure to be several drivers who have already established themselves as frontrunners and several others outside the cutoff line looking for a push in this one. crucial time of the season. Starting Saturday Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 (5pm ET on USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), Kaulig Racing driver Landon Cassill holds a 61-point lead on the field for 12th and final playoff position 61 points ahead of Brandon Brown, 63 points ahead of Sheldon Creed and 69 points over Anthony Alfredo. RELATED: Complete Pocono At-Track Schedule | Stand Xfinity Series This weekend could be a good opportunity for a new race winner. There have been six different race winners in the six Pocono races so far, and there is only one former winner on the entry list this weekend NASCAR Cup Series regular Cole Custer, who won the Xfinity race there in 2019. However, a handful of registered drivers have won in other series at Pocono. Joe Gibbs Racings Brandon Jones has won a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in 2020. And Ty Gibbs (2020), Riley Herbst (2017) and Justin Allgaier (2008) all have ARCA Menards Series wins on the Pocono 2.5 -miler. Allgaier, winner of last weekend’s thrilling race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, is certainly bringing momentum to Pocono with wins in three of the last eight races. That kind of strong summer show, plus some misfortune from other front-runners of the season, has now moved Allgaier to second in the drivers’ standings, just 16 points behind points leader AJ Allmendinger. Both Allmendinger and 2022 winning driver Ty Gibbs had problems in New Hampshire. Allmendinger was 20th and Gibbs, who has four wins this season, was 21st. Finishing 35th at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the previous race, it marks the first time in 19-year-old Gibbs’ young career that he has achieved two consecutive finishes of 20th or worse. Gibbs has fallen to third in the standings, now trailing Allmendinger by 28 points in what appears to be a three-driver race for the regular season title and the prized bonus of 15 playoff points that comes with it. Note that in the five years that the regular season championship points bonus has been awarded, no driver has won it twice. Allmendinger is the defending regular season champion and Allgaier won it in 2018. Former two-time Xfinity Series champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. joins Custer as the only other full-time Cup Series driver to compete in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. Practice in Pocono is scheduled for Saturday at 9:35 a.m. ET, followed immediately by qualifying at 10:05 a.m. ET. Both sessions will be broadcast live on the USA Network.

