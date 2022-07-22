Sports
Women’s cricket poised for successful CWG debut, but will it help ICC’s Olympic field?
Female cricketers will experience the atmosphere of a multi-sport event for the very first time as the sport hopes to generate global eyeballs when it returns to the Commonwealth Games after 24 long years.
With all the top cricketing nations now part of the Commonwealth, cricket’s participation in the Birmingham Games seems obvious, but it took more than two decades for the sport to make a comeback.
The only other time cricket was featured at the Commonwealth Games was in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur when the men’s competition was held.
Read |New Zealand female cricketers win ‘landmark’ equal pay deal
The International Cricket Council (ICC), which is pushing for the game’s inclusion in the 2028 Olympics, hopes the women’s cricket event will be a resounding success in Birmingham so that it has a stronger field for the Summer Games in Los Angeles.
With the Indian and Pakistani diaspora making up much of Birmingham’s population, one can expect a sold-out crowd at the Edgbaston for the tent clashes, including the July 31 Indo-Pak match.
“The India-Pakistan match will be one of the highlights of the Commonwealth Games,” said Birmingham Games CEO Ian Reid.
Although England and Australia are not in the same group, fans expect them to meet in the knockout stage with tickets already sold out for the semi-finals and final.
The players, including the Indians, who are usually locked in their hotels during their bilateral matches, look forward to interacting with athletes from other sports.
The cricketers will not be housed in the Games Village along with the rest of the international athletes during their stay for logistical reasons, but they will certainly be part of the opening ceremony and watch a sport of their choice in their downtime.
“I’m very excited about the Commonwealth Games. For me it’s like participating in a World Cup. I’ve been preparing for it for a long time now,” Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma recently told PTI in a chat conversation.
The eight participating teams are divided into groups of four. Group A includes India, Pakistan, Australia and Barbados while Group B includes England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.
The competition will also give a strong indication of where all the teams stand for next year’s T20 World Cup.
As reigning world champions in T20 and ODI cricket, Australia has been the benchmark for some time now. England is a bit behind their arch-rivals, while India, New Zealand and South Africa are a lot of work in progress.
In the past few years, India lost four series in a row before winning one last month against an ill-prepared Sri Lanka.
Led by new all-format captain Harmanpreet Kaur, India was expected to pass an opponent that had barely played in the past two years, but Sri Lanka nevertheless managed to win a match in the series.
Like the men’s game, women’s cricket is evolving at a rapid pace and India clearly needs to catch up.
“India should see CWG as a different tournament. The atmosphere will be different because it is not an ICC event. The players will be part of the whole Indian contingent. They would definitely like to win a medal for the country, but you also have to be realistic,” said former India captain Anjum Chopra.
“There are better teams that are part of the league. Also India hasn’t had a great streak of playing T20 games lately. It’s a forward-thinking team, it’s still trying to find the best combination.”
“They have to find their style of play and they are far from it at the moment. You don’t have the same depth that you have in the men’s team. The lineup we have at the moment – someone running, someone walking and someone jumping, you can be like that” don’t have a mixed bag,” she said.
The event kicks off with the clash between India and Australia on July 29, while Pakistan begins their campaign against Barbados later in the day.
All matches, including the final on August 7, will be played in Edgbaston.
