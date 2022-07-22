Venus Williams to Play in DC’s 2022 Citi Open Tennis Tournament





article Four-time Olympic gold medalist Venus Williams will be in DC for the 2022 Citi Open tournament, scheduled to take place July 30 through August 7 at Rock Creek Park. The US tennis champion has accepted a wildcard for the event, where she will participate in the singles draw. The Citi Open will host four former world ranking players, seven Grand Slam champions, four Olympic gold medalists and 10 top 20 players in the men’s and women’s fields. READ MORE: National Museum of African American History and Culture hosts screening of ‘King Richard’ “I’m excited to play the Citi Open for the first time this summer,” Williams said. “I love Washington, DC and returning to the nation’s capital to play for a community that has supported me so strongly feels like a homecoming. I look forward to being back on the court and in DC soon to fight.” Williams competed in World Team Tennis for nine seasons with the Washington Kastles. She was a member of the 2011 and 2012 undefeated championship teams and was named Finals MVP in 2012. Williams has 49 singles and 22 doubles titles, including seven Grand Slam singles titles and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles. She also has two Grand Slam titles in mixed doubles. The tennis star has won five Wimbledon singles titles and two US Open singles titles, and is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, winning top honors at the 2000, 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics. In 2000, she became only the second player to do so. Won Olympic gold in both singles and doubles at the same Olympics. WATCH: Tony Goldwyn talks tennis in ‘King Richard’ “We are excited to welcome Venus to the Citi Open and Washington, DC in 2022 and to give our fans the opportunity to personally cheer for one of the greatest athletes of all time,” said Mark Ein, president of Citi Open. “Venus is an icon that has transcended sport to become a role model for millions of people around the world and in our community. The chance to see her live for the first time at the Citi Open will be a lifelong memory for all our fans. “ WASHINGTON – AUGUST 05: A general view of John Isner of USA against Xavier Malisse of Belgium during Day 4 of the Legg Mason Tennis Classic at the William HG FitzGerald Tennis Center on August 5, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) The Citi Open is one of only five combined tennis tournaments in the country, featuring professional competition from both men and women. The Citi Open ATP 500 event will feature 48 singles and 16 doubles teams. The revived WTA 250 tournament will feature 32 singles entrants and 16 doubles teams. Tickets for the Citi Open 2022 are now on sale and on sale here or by calling (202) 721-9500.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox5dc.com/news/venus-williams-to-play-in-dcs-2022-citi-open-tennis-tournament The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos