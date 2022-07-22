Red Wings of Tomorrow: Seth Barton





Red Wings of Tomorrow reviews every prospect in the Detroit Red Wings system and what they predict in the future. Look closely at the strengths and weaknesses of their game, as well as what the future holds for them as they move through the Detroit organization. Today we have defender Seth Barton Seth Barton Position: Defense How acquired: Selected 81st overall in the 2018 NHL Draft 2021-22 stats: (GP-GAP) 20-1-5-6 (with Grand Rapids); 5-0-1-1 (with Toledo) Contract status: Signed through 2022-23 for $832,500 AAV ($70,000 in minors) Expected team 2022-23: Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) Prospect Synopsis Injuries have hampered Seth Barton’s time on the ice this season, as well as a solid assessment of where he stands in the system. However, the small sample size of 20 games showed favorable returns. Barton, a large-bodied defender at 1.83 and 215 pounds, wanted to add more muscle to his frame during last year’s off-season to prepare him for the 2021-22 season. In the handful of games he played, Barton was efficient, scoring his first goal with the Griffins as 2021 drew to a close. In a 5-4 win over Milwaukee on December 31, Barton found the back of the net in just his first five games. “Every time you get a chance to play, you have to make the most of it.” Prospect Spotlight: Seth Barton Sharpening Skills As Pursuing NHL Dream: https://t.co/FjbRlDQ9PT pic.twitter.com/7UbvIE2iiy — Detroit RedWings (@DetroitRedWings) June 25, 2021 Estimated time of arrival in Detroit Barton’s arrival in Hockeytown comes with some competition in a crowded pipeline. Not only did Detroit improve during the free pick, but there are a number of players ahead of him knocking on the door. Simon Edvinsson, Jared McIsaac, William Wallinder and Albert Johansson all have the inside track from now on.Detroit Hockey Nowhas Barton as the Red Wings’ tenth best defensive prospect in the system. While it can certainly be a point of frustration for Barton, it can actually be something that bolsters his game. His five games, including the goal, were booked by long injuries. A full season in which Barton can play more minutes will go a long way in giving Detroit a real look. General manager Steve Yzerman is known for his preference for big defenders and Barton certainly fits the bill. With more playing time and the chance to team up with other younger defenders in Grand Rapids’ system, he can only improve if the injury bug stays away. Welcome to your new home for the latest Detroit Red Wings news, analysis and opinions. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to DHN+ for all our content for members of Kevin Allen, Bob Duff and the National Hockey Now network.

