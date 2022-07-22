Peoria prospect signed by NCAA UMass-Lowell hockey program

PEORIA Dillan Bentley has signed with prestigious college hockey program UMass-Lowellmaking him arguably the best top-level hockey signer to ever come out of Peoria.

The Peoria born right wing and product of the Peoria Youth Hockey Association is believed to be just the third Peoria player to sign to an NCAA Division I program.

He went from a house league team in the PYHA to a statement at an East Peoria restaurant, then a season in junior hockey with the Peoria Mustangs. Now he has a full ride with UMass-Lowellwhich has played six NCAA tournaments in the past decade, including a trip to 2013 Frozen Four.

“It’s starting to dawn on me,” said Bentley, 21. “I arrived here on July 5. We drove around the school, drove to Boston and then to Lowell. I’m in a (summer conditioning) camp now and it’s so exciting to be part of such a respected program.

“I’ve been thinking about how hockey all started for me. The things I have in my room at home reflect that path.”

There are pucks from Peoria Rivermen’s games and from teams he played for. Youth Hockey Trophies. Giveaway items from Rivermen games. A photo of him dropping a puck with Kendall Coyne Schofielda veteran member of the U.S. Women’s National Team who was part of six gold medalists in the IIHF Women’s World Championships and the 2018 Olympic gold medal team.

“And I have these drawings that kids sent me,” Bentley said. “It reminds me of simpler times.”

Logan Bittel:How a Peoria Youth Hockey Player Grew Up to Coach the NCAA Division I Program

House League to elite player

“Dillan is a great leader and a very dedicated player,” said Rivermen coach Jean-Guy Trudel, who had Bentley on his Peoria Mustangs junior hockey team in 2019-20 and also as a camp participant and later instructor in his career. Tru Hockey Academy in Peoria. “He was ninth in scoring in the NAHL this season. Second in the playoffs.

“He will become a great pro someday. If he continues to develop at this pace, he may well become the best player to ever come out of Peoria.”

Bentley was skating at Owens Center as a kid on a house league team when Kevin Lune, then director of the PYHA Travel League and former Rivermen player, saw him. He approached his parents and convinced them to switch Bentley to travel hockey.

“I had Kevin and Jean-Guy and really good coaches growing up,” said Bentley. “And good kids around me to play with. I did that until my freshman year of high school.”

Then, during a family dinner at a restaurant in East Peoria, the then 14-year-old suddenly had to make an announcement.

“I said, ‘I have to move to play hockey,'” Bentley said. “I knew Sydney Crosby did, and it was the only reason I said it. The next thing I know, I’m at home in my room and my parents tell me, ‘We’re going to let you try for a team in Wisconsin.’ “

He tried for the Madison Capitols 15-Under team because his aunt lived there and he planned to stay with her. He made the team in the spring. But when he turned himself in at the end of the summer, he was told the team would fold.

So Madison instead put 14-year-old Bentley on the 16-Under team, where he played against older kids for two years. He joined the 18-Under team in 2018-19 as a junior in high school.

“I went to K-8’s St. Thomas Catholic School (Peoria Heights), had 60 kids in the whole class,” Bentley said. “I go to Madison and there are 500 kids in my class. It was a change of pace for me.”

His senior year, he moved back to Peoria and attended Richwoods High School, with 100% online learning during the pandemic, graduating with the Class of 2020.

He went to NAHL New Mexico to play junior hockey in 2019-20 but was cut. He signed with the Mustangs, scoring 30 goals in 46 games, and Trudel knew he had a college and pro perspective.

The university hockey world has found it

Bentley returned to New Mexico and played two seasons there, the last as captain in 2021-22. And the phone calls started.

“No college talked to me, but after a demonstration in Minnesota, schools started finding me in the middle of winter,” Bentley said. “Alaska-Fairbanks called me first. They saw me scouting another kid. They offered me. I spoke to the assistant coach of the UMass on the phone for 15 minutes every Tuesday.

“It was great. I had practiced in the morning and the rest of the day there were conversations with coaches from schools.”

He eventually got interest from a dozen NCAA teams and offers from Alaska-Fairbanks, Alaska-Anchorage, UMass-Lowell, and others.

Growing up in Peoria hockey

Bentley plans to study at UMass-Lowell. His father, Chad, and his mother, Maureen, are both teachers. Maureen Bentley is director of St. Thomas. Chad Bentley is a physical education teacher at Limestone Walters.

Bentley has a sister, Kaitlyn, 19, at Marquette.

His second family was Rivermen hockey.

“When I went to those games as a kid, I thought it was the best of the best,” said Bentley. “The Rivermen were so important to me. I thought it was like an NHL game. Ben Bishop, Jake Allen and Jordan Binnington, Ryan Reaves and Lars Eller. I remember seeing them here.

“It was really big for me to see those guys in Peoria and then see them in the NHL.”

The Rivermen invited him to skate occasionally with the SPHL team while Bentley was with the Mustangs.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound winger was elated when the Peoria franchise won the President’s Cup last spring.

“That was such an amazing experience skating with them,” Bentley said. “I wouldn’t be here without[Rivermen captain]Alec Hagaman and those guys.

“And everything I’ve learned about hockey over the past three years has been from Jean-Guy Trudel. I was so happy for them that they won the SPHL championship. Seeing them celebrate it motivates me.”

Peoria Rivermen:‘Pretty special’: Peoria Rivermen celebrate their championship heritage and their fans

In elite company

About 80 Peoria-born players over the decades have gone on to play college hockey at the club level, or varsity at the NCAA D-II or D-III level, or have transitioned to the junior hockey system.

A few went on to play professionally in North America or Europe.

Aaron Dawson, the grandson of Rivermen Hall of Famer Bud Gingher, was born in Peoria and entered the Ontario Hockey League, later played in the Canadian collegiate system in the mid-2000s, and was a Carolina NHL Draft pick.

Former ECHL Rivermen center Karson Kaebel made it to NCAA DI Northern Michigan University, but he was born and raised in Pekin.

But as for Peoria and DI college hockey, well, Logan Bittle was born in Peoria and played for NCAA DI Robert Morris University from 2004-05 to 2007-08. Peoria native Joey Olson also played there.

That is it. Bittle and Olson, and now Bentley, at UMass-Lowell.

Bentley joins a program that has spawned guys like four-time Stanley Cup champion Craig MacTavish, goalkeeper Dwayne Roloson, NHLer and Olympian Mark Kumpel, current NHLers Connor Hellebuyck and Carter Hutton and many more.

“I’m proud to be a part of such a history,” said Bentley. “I feel well prepared by my experience coaching Jean-Guy Trudel, being around the Rivermen, the junior hockey experiences, and I hope this helps me represent Peoria well.”

Take a bow, Blake Mitchell

East Peoria native Blake Mitchell had a big end to his Central States Development Hockey League season in May.

He played for the Chesterfield Falcons, who rolled through the field 6-0 in USA Hockey’s 2022 Tier II 18-Under National Championships. The St. Louis-area team defeated the Nashville Jr. Predators 7-0 in the title game at Great Park Ice in Irvine, California.

Mitchell, 17, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound defenseman and the son of former Peoria Rivermen team bus driver Brad “Bronco” Mitchell, played in all six games and had two assists.

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist covering Bradley men’s basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.