“Not to Raheem!” Thomas Tuchel throws table tennis as new signing Raheem Sterling sends Chelsea manager on pre-season tour





A healthy clip of Raheem Sterling and Thomas Tuchel has emerged as the new signing settles at Chelsea. Sterling recently joined the Blues in a $55 million transfer from Manchester City and made his first appearance in an exhibition game against Charlotte on Wednesday. Chelsea TV Sterling was too much for Tuchel to handle on the ping pong table Despite the move from a Premier League rival, the England international already appears to be a popular member of the Chelsea squad. A video has emerged of the 27-year-old taking on Blues boss Tuchel in a table tennis match during the club’s pre-season tour of America. Sterling boldly sends his new manager out after a short rally – and the German laughs as he throws his paddle on the table. “Not to Raheem!” Tuchel said repeatedly as the Chelsea side laughed at his charges. On the pitch, Sterling impressed Tuchel with his performance against Charlotte. The attacker was brought into play at half time and scored his penalty in a shootout that Chelsea lost. Getty Sterling made his first appearance in a Chelsea shirt and converted his penalty agreement Chelsea and Spurs enthusiastic about Saint-Maximin, West Ham makes 15m bid, Ten Hag on Ronaldo

TRANSFER NOTEBOOK West Ham want Watford duo, Everton for Gilmour, setback Newcastle

PERFECT NIGHT Klopp responds with a social media claim as Nunez scores FOUR in Liverpool defeat

OVERKILL Ten Hag has gone too far with strict new rules for Man United players, says ex-star

set Lingard in, former Liverpool and Bayern men start – Forest team stuns Premier League

shrimps ‘Let’s smash it’ – Fury announces sponsorship of local football club Morecambe



Tuchel said: I saw four gears in the second half and they all came from Raheem. This is what he delivers and there is no need for major doubts or massive criticism. But it’s never important what the manager has in mind for the season, it’s the reality that counts. Every day in training and competitions like this count and from there we go. Deals of the day Bet365 – Bet 10 Get 50 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE Open account offer. Bet 10 and get 50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum Deposit Requirement. Free Bets are paid out as Bet Credits and are available for use in the settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, wagering and payment method exclusions apply. Returns do not include stakes with betting credits. Time limits and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org SEE MORE FREE BET OFFERS HERE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://talksport.com/football/1154818/thomas-tuchel-table-tennis-raheem-sterling-chelsea-pre-season-tour/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos