ODI cricket dies a slow death: Usman Khawaja





Australian Test opener Usman Khawaja believes ODI cricket is witnessing a slow death due to the proliferation of T20 competitions around the world and a hectic international calendar. Khawaja is the latest cricketer to join the debate over the existence of 50-over cricket after English superstar Ben Stokes stunned the cricketing world on Monday by announcing his sudden retirement from ODI cricket at the age of 31. Calling playing three formats as untenable for him, Stokes, who is also Englands Test captain, said cricketers don’t like cars and there is too much cricket rammed in. I personally think one-day cricket is dying a slow death, Khawaja, who has represented Australia in 40 ODIs since its debut in the format in 2013, told reporters in Brisbane on Friday. There’s still the World Cup, which I think is a lot of fun and fun to watch, but other than that, even me personally, I’m probably not too fond of one-day cricket either. Khawaja argued that the 50-over format has lost its relevance lately as the T20 World Cup knocked on the doors. At the moment it feels like it’s not that important because of the T20 World Cup, Khawaja said. It has to be something because you can’t have all three formats all at once to play all the games; you will have to decide and choose. However, the 35-year-old believed that despite an international choc-a-bloc calendar, Test cricket will remain the pinnacle of the sport. You have test cricket which is the pinnacle you have T20 cricket which clearly has leagues all over the world great entertainment everyone loves it and then there is a one day cricket and I feel like that is probably the third of all them, he said. Khawaja believes that while it is impossible for any cricketer to be a three-format player, it gradually becomes quite tiring for everyone. Not impossible, very heavy. So much travel. If you play all three forms of the game, you’re not really at home at all, he said. A lot of cricket is played. Yes, you get to pick and choose, I guess, in some ways what you want to play, but look, it can be really hard right now. Pakistani bowling legend Wasim Akram had also expressed concerns and wanted the game’s administrators to scrap the ODI format for good. Former England skipper Nasser Hussain had also slammed the overcrowded cricket calendar.

