ECU Duo Earns GCAA Academic Awards
“Very proud of the example and leadership Stephen and Nic have shown with this honor”, ECU Head Coach Kevin Williams said! “It’s not easy to be good at your sport and academically, but they achieved that success and we are proud of them. We look forward to seeing more of our team members achieve this honor in the future.”
Brown, who recently won the Carolinas Amateur Championship on July 18, is currently pursuing his masters in sustainable tourism and hospitality. The 2022 American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team roster appeared in nine events last season averaging 73.56 strokes, which was on the team. He registered a pair of top 15 finishes with a share of 13th on the ECU Intercollegiate after a five-over par 221.
A five-time AAC All-Academic roster, Carroll graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business management and received his degree in project management in the spring of 2022. He competed in all 11 events a year ago with a team-best 72.58 batting average with a few top five finishes. Carroll’s best finish came at the Wexford Intercollegiate after carding a two-under par 214 for a share of third.
To be eligible for the Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior, or senior, both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or earn their associate degree and in their senior year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a batting average of less than 76.0 in NCAA Division I, less than 78.0 in NCAA Division II, less than 79.0 in NCAA Division III, less than 78.0 in NAIA and less than 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative occupational grade of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and in good standing at their college or university.
Nine of the Pirates’ 12 members in the 2021-22 squad were named to the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team earlier this month.
