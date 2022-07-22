Sports
Fredericton spends $280K on cricket ground upgrade
Fredericton’s cricket fans asked for it, and now they’re getting it.
The city is spending $280,000 on renovations to the Lincoln Heights Park cricket ground, which will involve smoothing it out, improving drainage and installing a brand new field next year, said Mike Walker, assistant director of engineering and operations at the United States. city.
“This is a site that was basically built as a park and at one point was used as a football field,” Walker said.
“So a general layout needs to be done to make it a more usable pitch. Some drainage work needs to be done and the cricket pitch itself needs to be replaced.”
Last summer, the city launched a feasibility study to better understand the demands of the sport and how to improve its facilities.
The city hired Sierra Planning and Management to conduct the investigation. On Thursday, John Hack, a consultant to the company, told the city’s livable community commission that the Lincoln Heights Field is heavily used but in relatively poor condition.
He also noted that this is the only special field in the city, and one of three in the province.
Walker said the $280,000 spent on upgrading the field was earmarked for that project when the city drafted its 2022 capital budget last year.
He said work is expected to begin later this summer or early fall, with remaining work to be completed next year.
The field will likely have to be closed during the works, he said.
Once completed, Walker said the regulatory size field will be able to host tournaments.
Accommodating a more diverse population
Cricket is considered the second most popular sport in the world after football, with a large following in India, Pakistan and Australia.
With more newcomers settling in Fredericton in recent years, the demand to play cricket has grown, and it was time for the city to respond, Coun said. Eric Megarity, chair of the livable community committee.
“I’m glad it’s happening,” Megarity said. “And, and for the city, I think it will position it as a more cosmopolitan and diversified city.
“You know, we’re a very small city on the scale of things, but I mean… that’s the whole part of inclusion, getting everyone involved and making everyone feel like they belong.”
Megarity said the renovated Lincoln Heights Field could also make Fredericton the venue for regional cricket tournaments.
“So that’s an economic driver that will bring more people to the city, maybe some hotel stays and certainly some of our restaurants, or our local businesses, will benefit.”
More cricket pitches recommended
As part of the report shared Thursday, Sierra Planning and Management recommended that the city also consider converting the Fisher Field baseball diamond into a cricket ground within the next two to four years.
It also recommended the construction of a third cricket ground over the next five to seven years in one of two proposed sites: land on Killarney Lake Park and a plot of land owned by the city adjacent to the Loyalist Rugby Club.
There is no commitment to either of the city yet, and Walker said it would likely be years before even the previous recommendation is followed.
“That recommendation is related to the ball field study that was done a few years ago, which recommended the construction of a new ball field complex, so it could be many years before we want to do something similar with Fisher Field,” he said.
