What hockey themed games are popular in Canada right now?

Up to 55% of Canada’s total population are NHL (National Hockey League) fans. In addition, more than 19 million Canadians are active gamblers. Hockey is the most widely practiced sport in Canada. So it’s only natural for hockey-themed games to gain widespread acceptance. One major method that the casinos with these hockey games use to attract players is through bonus rewards such as free spins. Even when we speak, the known free spins casino no deposit canada offers to players is completely packed with these slot games. As a result, players can use these free spins offers and other rewards on hockey themed slots.

Slot machines are one of the most popular casino games in Canada. So there is always a wide range of titles available for new players. These games are often themed after movies, sports, stories, etc. Most also offer instant withdrawal, as they are usually from reputable game providers. As is typical of most Canadian hockey themed games, withdrawing your earnings is simple and quick. Moreover, even the fastest payout online casino canada features these hockey games. With that, players come in to enjoy all the goodies that come with these games.

In this article, we will explain why hockey themed slots are popular in Canada. We’ll also take you through a short list of some of the most popular hockey themed slots in the region.

The popularity of hockey themed games in Canada

There is no doubt that hockey originated in Canada. So Canadians play more hockey than any other sport. The history of hockey in Canada dates back to the 1800s when the game originated at McGill. While this was the starting point, records show that the game’s history stretches far back to earlier centuries.

Fast forward to today; Hockey is already one of Canada’s most played and widely accepted sports. Like hockey, gambling has always been a part of Canada. According to the history books, there have been gambling tracks in the region since the 14th century. So both gambling and hockey are widely accepted activities in Canada.

Of course, previous casinos had fewer games, as there were many restrictions regarding the production of games. Today, players can freely access their favorite games even from their personal devices. This move has led to the general buzz in online gambling. As a result, companies continue to produce eye-catching games with cool graphics to continuously attract players.

Speaking of attracting players, some of these casinos were smart enough to partner with game providers to provide hockey themed slots. Unfortunately, hockey themed slot machines did not make a full breakthrough in the international market. In addition, hockey is not popular in some regions of the world. However, these closing titles made it big in Canada and other hockey-focused areas.

Great Hockey Themed Casino Games in Canada

Below are some of the most popular hockey themed games in Canada.

Break Away Deluxe (Microgaming)

Break Away Deluxe is one of the reasons why hockey themed casino games are popular in Canada today. Developed by Microgaming, Break Away Deluxe is the deluxe edition of the original Break Away slot. The game fully mimics the theme of ice hockey and often features ice hockey players and teams, as well as jerseys.

The Break Away logo is the wild symbol for the entire slot and other symbols except the scatter. Break Away Deluxe is a 5 reel slot with numerous features and hockey-related symbols.

As expected, this game is similar to some other Microgaming titles. However, the overall hockey theme of the game makes it unique, especially for Canadian fans. New players also have a chance to win free spins as there are up to 50 claimable free spins available to every gamer playing this game.

Hockey League (pragmatic game)

One of the main reasons the Hockey League is popular is that it is easy to understand. As a result, even novices can grasp the general concept of uncomplicated gameplay. Also, this game has a demo edition, just like in most casino slots. This demo allows players to try out the general concept of this hockey themed slot before wagering for real money. In addition, the game offers 15 paylines and many sound effects and graphics that will captivate hockey fans.

Ice Hockey (Playtech)

It is almost impossible to discuss hockey games in Canada without mentioning Ice Hockey by Playtech. This game is a 5 reel, 15 payline, three row slot. The game often creates a setting that resembles two NFL teams playing against each other. You get the chance to earn rewards through the correct role combinations.

The target symbol is the wild in the Ice Hockey slot, and a double of this icon is the highest winning result.

Players can enjoy instant withdrawals in this fantastic ice hockey game. Also the bonus offers and optimization are other important factors that ensured the popularity of this game in the hockey world.

Jagr’s Super Slot (Inspired Gaming)

Jagr’s is one of the most important hockey themed slot games, after the legendary Jaromir Jagr. The game comes with a bonus purchase functionality. Players with sufficient bankroll can thus improve their gaming experience by earning bonuses.

You must earn three or more scatters to get instant in-game rewards. While not as popular as some titles, Jagr’s Super Slot is one of the best ice hockey games in the casino world. So even gamblers in other regions love this game in casinos.

Hockey Hero (Push Gaming)

Hockey Hero is another popular Hockey slot in Canada and worldwide. Developed by Push Gaming, this game is considered to be one of the best and most optimized titles, allowing players to enjoy high-quality graphics with smooth animations and amazing sound effects. Push Gaming is popular for its great slot games, so it’s no surprise that Hockey Hero is a masterpiece.

The game offers a wide range of features from free spins to bonus coins and jackpots. This slot is also available on almost all online gambling sites in canada, and players have the option to place both small and large bets. The game is therefore suitable for both low and high rollers. Like most of the other casino games featured here, many Canadian gamblers visit casino sites to get the hockey vibe with this game.

As mentioned, Hockey Hero is a popular hockey game worldwide. However, due to the large number of hockey fans in Canada, there is a larger fan base for this game in the region.

Hockey themed video game dominance

Aside from the hockey slots we have today, game companies have continued to develop video game adaptations of the sport in numerous ways. Today, major game companies like EA Sports and many other companies have games in the NHL series.

With the latest releases like the NHL 21 and numerous other hockey games, players are turning to them for the virtual satisfaction of their love of the sport. Hockey video games have always been an important part of Canada’s history as several retro titles made waves in the old era.

Of course, hockey related games have become popular in Canada due to the widespread love of the game. With that in mind, you can attest to why all the video games and hockey themed casino slots are causing a stir in the country.

Future of Hockey Themed Games in Canada

Trends come and go without a doubt. So some speculation that the general buzz of hockey themed games could come to a halt at some point. However, hockey as a game has always been part of Canada’s history. As a result, there will always be a large fan base for the sport in the country. With that in mind, hockey themed games will continue to thrive in the region as most hockey fans are die-hard players of these games.

From slots to video games, more and more technologies are emerging worldwide. The advent of technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality and a host of other sensors have made it even more fun. Today, players can translate real-life moves and actions into the games they play, creating an even more thrilling experience. Also modern online casino security systems have made online gambling safer so that players can enjoy casino games without cyber threats.

New casino titles feature advanced graphics and sound effects that captivate players and entice them into exciting gaming sessions. In addition, there are of course free responsible gambling tools available these days. Thus, players can now maintain safe gambling practices while enjoying the latest gaming technologies available in the industry.

Final Thoughts

Hockey themed games have always been popular in Canada and this isn’t going to change anytime soon. In addition, there are over 20 million active hockey fans in Canada. Thus, the demand for hockey themed games is very high both in video games and casinos. Canada is also a dynamic gambling destination, so an ever-ready crowd is waiting to consume the latest games. These hockey themed slots often come with free spins and other juicy bonus rewards to attract players.

Due to this high demand for hockey games in the Canadian region, game providers continue to develop new and improved editions of these games. With this move, the market continues to soar high and with it the increasing popularity of hockey themed games in Canada.