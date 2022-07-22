Illini takes on UCLA in opening round of Continental Tire Las Vegas Main Event





Continental Tire Main Event|Buy November 18Tickets | Buy November 20Tickets Illinois will face UCLA in the opening round of the Continental Tire Main Event on Nov. 18 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, while Baylor takes on Virginia. The Baylor-Virginia game will top up on ESPN2 at 6:00 PM CT (4:00 PM PT) while Illinois-UCLA will follow on ESPNU at 8:30 PM CT (6:30 PM PT). The November 20 championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT (12 a.m. PT) on ESPN, with the consolation game at 4:30 p.m. CT (2:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN. Tickets can be purchased online at axs.com.Tickets for the two-day tournament start at $49 per day (prices include taxes and facilities). Tickets give access to both matches on the day indicated. The four-team tournament, now on the Strip for its eighth time, will have Continental Tire as its title sponsor and will continue to benefit Coaches vs. Cancer, an initiative led by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the American Cancer Society. ???? TOURNAMENT NEWS ???? Links, game times and TV networks announced for the @continentaltire Main Event: FRI NOV 18

?? @BaylorMBB vs @UVAmensHoops 4 PT (ESPN2)

?? @UCLAMBB vs @IlliniMBB 6:30 PT (ESPNU) SUN 20 NOVEMBER

?? Championship 12 PT (ESPN)

?? Comfort 2:30 PT (ESPN) pic.twitter.com/XDmqxVN8IL Continental Tire Main Event (@VegasMainEvent) July 21, 2022 This year’s Continental Tire Main Event is one of the most anticipated tournaments in college basketball. In the last three NCAA tournaments dating back to 2019, the four teams have combined for three Final Four appearances and two National titles, as well as three No. 1 seeds (Baylor in 2021 and 2022 and Illinois in 2021). March Madness was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but Baylor, Virginia and Illinois were all ranked in the latest AP Top-25 poll. “We watched last year how Arizona’s Main Event title run gave a young team a lot of confidence and helped propel the Wildcats to a Top-5 ranking for the rest of the season,” said Brooks Downing, founder and CEO of bdG Sports. the Wildcats. ‘ beats Wichita State and Michigan. “Any one of the four teams in this year’s tournament could leave Vegas as No. 1 in the country and on a collision course with a national title. And we love our relationship with Continental Tire and look forward to a great basketball weekend in Las Vegas at the Continental Tire Main Event.” Continental Tire, headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina, has signed a multi-year deal with tournament promoter bdG Sports following last season’s “Continental Tire Challenge” in which Duke defeated the No. 1 Gonzaga in front of a record-breaking crowd at T-Mobile Arena. As a corporate supporter of college basketball athletics across the country, Continental Tire is a natural candidate to be named one of the premier tournaments in college basketball. “We are proud to once again expand our partnership with bdG Sports,” said Travis Roffler, Director of Marketing, Continental Tire. “There was so much excitement for the Continental Tire Challenge last year and we expect the Continental Tire Main Event to bring the same enthusiasm this year. We can’t wait to see the four teams go head to head!” Full tournament information can be found at: continentaltiremainevent.com and on social media at @VegasMainEvent. Fan travel packages for the tournament are now available on the event website. CONTINENTAL BAND MAIN EVENT SCHEDULE

Friday November 18 6:00pm CT (4:00pm PT) Baylor vs. Virginia, ESPN2

8:30 p.m. CT (6:30 p.m. PT) Illinois vs. UCLA, ESPNU Sunday 20 Nov 2 p.m. CT (12 p.m. PT) Championship, ESPN

4:30 p.m. CT (2:30 p.m. PT) Troost, ESPN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fightingillini.com/news/2022/7/21/mens-basketball-illini-to-face-ucla-in-opening-round-of-continental-tire-las-vegas-main-event.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos